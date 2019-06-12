Alteryx : Invites Customers to "Unleash Their Inner AI" with Assisted Modeling Beta

IRVINE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today introduced Assisted Modeling, an interactive guide built into the Alteryx Platform to walk users through the creation of machine learning models. Ashley Kramer, senior vice president of product management, demonstrated the functionality of Assisted Modeling and announced the beta program to more than 4,500 attendees during this morning's keynote at Inspire U.S. 2019, the company's annual user conference.

Data-driven companies recognize the need for machine learning to succeed in business transformation, but struggle to advance analytic journeys as they continue to rely on data scientists and trained statisticians to build and apply advanced models. With the introduction of Assisted Modeling, Alteryx amplifies the capabilities of analysts and citizen data scientists, delivering transparent machine learning in a code-free environment. Recognizing the pervasive talent gap that exists between data scientists and data workers in the line of business, Assisted Modeling helps teach data science with a guided walk-through and aims to help all data workers, regardless of technical acumen, advance their skill sets in the process of building machine learning models.

"As we continue to deliver innovations for a smarter platform, it is critical to address the human at the center of analytic intelligence. Our approach in building Assisted Modeling is to advance the skills of the data worker, creating next-level citizen data scientists capable of building the machine learning models required to tackle the advanced analytic challenges of the future," said Kramer. "Assisted Modeling provides users the transparency and control needed to build trustworthy machine learning models that drive business outcomes without writing a line of code. I am thrilled to deliver the newest version of our platform today and to invite our customers and partners to be the first to experience Assisted Modeling."

As an output of the application, users can access code-free machine learning tools directly within the Alteryx Designer interface. Assisted Modeling allows any data worker to construct machine learning models, understand how and why their models work, and capture modeling decisions, turning raw data into informed business decisions with unprecedented speed and confidence.



Alteryx also announced the general availability of the newest version of the Alteryx Platform (2019.2), easing data exploration and helping data workers dig into data quickly to identify actionable insights. Key features and highlights of 2019.2 include:

Centralized data source connector: Easily connect to every disparate data source through a single connection experience;

Easily connect to every disparate data source through a single connection experience; Interactive results grid: Sort, search and filter data via a familiar spreadsheet experience directly within the Alteryx Designer results grid to ask better questions and get answers faster; and

Sort, search and filter data via a familiar spreadsheet experience directly within the Alteryx Designer results grid to ask better questions and get answers faster; and Improved collaboration: Collaborate across silos with enhanced sharing permissions in Alteryx Server.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

