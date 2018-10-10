Alteryx : Recognizes the Next Class of Analytics Excellence Award Winners and ACEs at Inspire Europe

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced the new recipients of the 2018 Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards and the new ACE program members at the company's annual Inspire Europe conference. During a keynote addressing the event audience, Olivia Duane Adams, co-founder and chief customer officer (CCO), recognized Alteryx customers for spreading the culture of analytics and uncovering insights that positively influence their organizations and communities.

2018 Analytics Excellence Awards

The Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards were created to celebrate outstanding game changers who use Alteryx to make a difference with their team, their company, their industry or their world. The four winners will share $20,000 to be donated to their charity of choice, in recognition of their commitment to the communities around them. Alteryx announced the first round of 2018 winners at Inspire Anaheim in June and selected the following use cases as the second group of honorees today at Inspire Europe:

Universal Data Model – Powered by Alteryx: Implementing the Universal Data Model and the Alteryx platform, Rugby Australia was able to build an analysis of on-field and off-field performance metrics, including wellness, biometrics, injuries, training load and detailed play-by-play stats.

Crime Mapping – What If You Could Predict the Future: To demonstrate how predictive analytics can be applied to real world scenarios, Kishan Dosa, Callum Stevens, Nathanael Norris and Goncalo Pereira of Climber utilized the Alteryx platform to combine vast amounts of unstructured public data to determine if they could successfully predict crime rates for England and Wales.

Bringing Efficiencies to Charities Through the Alteryx For Good Program: Combining their passion for community service and the Alteryx Platform, Rusheen Rathore, Palak Jindal, Vivek Sahoo and Yugandhar Muley dedicated their weekends to solving several charities' data-related challenges. By streamlining several of the manual tasks through the Alteryx platform, the staff of Sai Krushna Charitable Trust and Sneha Care Home were able to devote more of their time to caring for orphan children.

Crew Reserve and Open Time Forecasting: Airlines operate in a highly competitive industry, and to stay ahead of the competition, many are looking to minimize crew costs. Southwest Airlines looked to Alteryx to help provide forecasts for crew schedules to decrease extra crew costs associated with unassigned reserves, premium assignments and unplanned absences or open time.

The ACE Program

Alteryx welcomed the newest members of the ACE program, which recognizes influential and expert-level Alteryx users who are committed to supporting their peers and the broader data science and analytics community. The two new members, who will join 38 existing ACEs, include:

Jesse Clark, application developer at Fallon Health: Jesse lives to solve but strives for the ability to understand and explain both the problem and the solution. He is a regular contributor to the Alteryx Community, providing solutions at warp speed and contributing at the local Boston Alteryx User Group. Earlier this year, at Inspire in Anaheim, he was the one and only person to receive the Alteryx Expert Certification.

Ben Moss, consulting analyst at The Information Lab: Ben is consistently a top contributor to the Alteryx community. Whether he is providing solutions to his peers' problems or presenting unique use cases at the London User Group, he does so with the utmost enthusiasm. His passion for empowering others to figure out 'unknown unknowns' and up-leveling the analytics ecosystem is unmatched.

"We are constantly amazed by what our users from around the globe achieve with analytics and how they leverage their technical abilities to impact the world around them, striving to solve the impossible," said Duane Adams. "Our Alteryx Analytics Excellence Award winners and ACEs truly embody the concept of 'alter everything,' as they Alteryx their organizations, cultures and communities by paying forward their wealth of knowledge to help others experience the thrill of solving."

For additional details on this year's submissions, visit https://bit.ly/2LuvX0w. Alteryx customers can submit use cases for Alteryx Analytics Excellence Awards consideration all year at https://bit.ly/2GN9Ui0.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

