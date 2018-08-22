Log in
ALTERYX INC (AYX)
Alteryx : to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference

08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dean Stoecker, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Rubin, will be presenting at the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York, NY on September 5, 2018 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investor.alteryx.com/).

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 193 M
EBIT 2018 -13,6 M
Net income 2018 -26,8 M
Finance 2018 235 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 16,0x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Capitalization 3 326 M
Chart ALTERYX INC
Duration : Period :
Alteryx Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERYX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 55,6 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean A. Stoecker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Scott Jones President & Chief Revenue Officer
Kevin Rubin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay Bourland Senior Vice President-Engineering
Derek Knudsen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERYX INC115.79%3 326
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.94%812 678
RED HAT16.60%24 864
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC74.12%18 548
SPLUNK INC25.74%15 235
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.38%15 104
