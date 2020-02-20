Alteryx : to Present at JMP Technology Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that chief financial officer, Kevin Rubin, will present at the JMP Technology Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on February 24 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investor.alteryx.com/).

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com.

