Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alteryx, Inc.    AYX

ALTERYX, INC.

(AYX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/20 04:15:38 pm
147.19 USD   -3.96%
04:06pALTERYX : to Present at JMP Technology Conference
PR
09:01aALTERYX : for Good Accelerates Purpose-Driven Outcomes with Data Science and Analytics
PR
02/18ALTERYX : SEC Filing - S-8
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alteryx : to Present at JMP Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that chief financial officer, Kevin Rubin, will present at the JMP Technology Conference being held in San Francisco, CA on February 24 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

Alteryx logo

The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investor.alteryx.com/).

About Alteryx, Inc.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-to-present-at-jmp-technology-conference-301001327.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTERYX, INC.
04:06pALTERYX : to Present at JMP Technology Conference
PR
09:01aALTERYX : for Good Accelerates Purpose-Driven Outcomes with Data Science and Ana..
PR
02/18ALTERYX : SEC Filing - S-8
PU
02/17ALTERYX : Recognized As A Leader in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant For Data Science..
PR
02/14ALTERYX : Form 10-K - Annual Report
PU
02/14ALTERYX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/13ALTERYX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13ALTERYX : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/07U.S. Economy Added 225,000 Jobs in January--Update
DJ
02/07U.S. Economy Added 225,000 Jobs in January; Jobless Rate Ticked Up to 3.6%
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group