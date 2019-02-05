H2O.ai : Collaborates with Alteryx to Advance Data Science Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O WORLD SAN FRANCISCO -- H2O.ai , the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced a strategic collaboration with Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, that will integrate H2O.ai's enterprise automatic machine learning platform, H2O Driverless AI , with the Alteryx Platform . This new integration, announced at H2O World San Francisco and discussed during a fireside chat between Alteryx CEO, Dean Stoecker and Sri Ambati, CEO and founder at H2O.ai, enables users of both platforms to simplify and operationalize their end-to-end data science workflows – from data acquisition and prep and blend, to advanced predictive modeling and machine learning, to model deployment.

"We are proud to partner with H2O.ai to deliver tighter integration with H2O Driverless AI auto-modeling to our joint customers," said Steve Walden, senior vice president of business development at Alteryx. "This connector validates the openness and extensibility of the Alteryx Platform for both data scientists and analysts, providing our customers with the ability to incorporate advanced machine learning algorithms into their existing analytic workflows. We are working together to accelerate and ease the deployment of machine learning models, helping data producers address increasingly complex data science and analytic challenges."

"H2O.ai and Alteryx partnership expands its movement in self-service data analytics to the grassroots movement in machine learning and AI of H2O.ai," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder at H2O.ai. "The simplicity of an integrated discovery, data prep, Driverless AI and analytical workflows gives business users an end-to-end best of breed platform to both analyze and predict the future. Dean built an amazing company in Alteryx and I'm excited to hear him at our community conference today at H2O World San Francisco."

The integration between H2O.ai and Alteryx brings together all-encompassing, intuitive, automated machine learning from H2O.ai with the self-service data science and analytics from Alteryx. Customers of H2O.ai and Alteryx can now:

Develop an integrated data science workflow in Alteryx Designer , from data discovery to production-ready predictive models

, from data discovery to production-ready predictive models Deliver the power of automatic machine learning to business analysts, enabling more citizen data scientists

Reduce model deployment times, leveraging H2O Driverless AI and Alteryx Promote for reliable model management

Automating Data Science Workflows

H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists and data analysts to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art computing power to accomplish tasks that typically takes months in just minutes or hours. By delivering automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series, NLP and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring, H2O Driverless AI provides companies with a data science platform that addresses the needs of a variety of use cases for every enterprise in every industry.

The H2O Driverless AI connector for Alteryx is immediately available for download from the Alteryx Analytics Gallery .

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is an open source leader in AI with a mission is to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI with software with its category-creating visionary open source machine learning platform, H2O. More than 18,000 companies use open-source H2O in mission-critical use cases for Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Telco, Sales and Marketing. H2O Driverless AI uses AI to do AI in order to provide an easier, faster and effective means of implementing data science. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Progressive Insurance, Comcast, Walgreens and MarketAxess. For more information and to learn more about how H2O.ai is driving an AI Transformation, visit www.h2o.ai .

