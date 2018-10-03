October 3, 2018

Altice Europe N.V. Announces Closing of Transaction to Sell Its Telecommunication Towers Business in the Dominican

Republic

October 3, 2018 - Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) ("Altice Europe") announces today the closing of the transaction to sell 100% in the tower company Teletorres del Caribe, which comprises 1,039 sites formerly operated by its subsidiary Altice Dominicana, to Phoenix Tower International, a portfolio company of Blackstone.

Contacts

Head of Investor Relations Altice Europe

Vincent Maulay: +33 6 16 77 70 67 / Vincent.Maulay@altice.net

Head of Communications Altice Europe

Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931 / arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC & ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

