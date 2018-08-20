Log in
Altice Europe : N.V. announces the publication of its 2018 half-yearly financial report

08/20/2018

August 20, 2018

Altice Europe N.V. announces the publication of its 2018 half-yearly financial report

Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB) today announces the publication of its 2018 half-yearly financial report which is now available on its website (altice.net).

Regulated Information

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Contacts

Head of Investor Relations Altice Europe

Coralie Durbec: +41 79 913 0429 / coralie.durbec@altice.net

Head of Communications Altice Europe

Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931 / arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC & ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

Disclaimer

Altice NV published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 00:00:08 UTC
