Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Altice Europe    ATC   NL0011333752

ALTICE EUROPE

(ATC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Billionaire Patrick Drahi snaps up Sotheby's in $3.7 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:20pm EDT
General exterior view of Sotheby auction house in London

PARIS/BOSTON (Reuters) - Patrick Drahi, the billionaire behind telecoms and media group Altice, agreed on Monday to buy Sotheby's in a deal worth $3.7 billion (£2.9 billion), marking the storied art auction house's return to private ownership after 31 years.

The acquisition will allow avid art collector Drahi to join rival French billionaire Francois Pinault at the top of the art world and New York society, with Pinault's holding company Artemis owning a majority stake in Sotheby's rival Christie's.

Rival French billionaire and LVMH boss Bernard Arnault is equally active in the arts world via his Louis Vuitton foundation.

Drahi's expansion in the United States also has echoes of former Vivendi boss Jean-Marie Messier, who helped Vivendi move into entertainment via the Universal business.

Sotheby's said it would be acquired by BidFair USA, an acquisition vehicle set up by Drahi, which had offered $57 in cash per share to buy out Sotheby's.

The offer represented a premium of 61% to Sotheby's closing price on Friday, and gives Sotheby's a market capitalisation of $2.6 billion.

It will result in Sotheby's returning to private ownership after 31 years as a public company. Founded in London in 1744, Sotheby's had the distinction of being the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

It also marks a new chapter for the auction house that became a destination for a new generation of wealth created on Wall Street, in Silicon Valley and around the world, art experts said.

By having been public, in many ways, Sotheby's operated at a competitive disadvantage to its main U.S. rival, Christie's, which was already private, experts said.

"Now the company can become more flexible and nimble as a privately-held enterprise and it will be interesting to see the changes that will be made," said Abigail Asher, a partner at international art consultants Guggenheim, Asher.

LOEB WELCOMES DEAL

The art world has been a favourite in recent times for investors looking to make extra returns in a world of ultra-low interest rates, with the prices of many expensive works of art having steadily increased.

A report published by Swiss bank UBS and Art Basel in March said that the global art market had enjoyed another uptick in 2018.

Drahi said he would be funding the takeover through financing arranged by French bank BNP Paribas and by equity provided by his own funds. Drahi has also been selling non-core assets in recent years to ease concerns over the debt levels of his businesses.

Drahi said he would not be selling shares in his Altice Europe business, but would be cashing in a small stake in his Altice USA division. Shares in Altice USA fell around 2% on Monday.

"I am making this investment for my family, through my personal holding, with a very long-term perspective," said Drahi, adding that the takeover also further highlighted how his family had been settling down in the United States.

About five years ago Sotheby's ended a long-running fight with activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point, by asking Loeb and two associates to join Sotheby's board, and Loeb was instrumental in hiring Smith as CEO.

Loeb, a prominent art collector, on Monday praised the sale.

The price "affirms the value we saw when we first invested in Sotheby’s, and rewards long-term investors like Third Point who believed in its potential," Loeb told Reuters.

BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley advised Drahi, while LionTree Advisors worked on behalf of Sotheby's.

Sotheby's was founded in London in 1744, and expanded overseas in the 20th century, moving to New York in 1955, Asia and then France in 2001.

Famous items sold by Sotheby's include the collections of the late Duchess of Windsor, the personal collection of artist Andy Warhol and Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream" in 2012.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Nivedita Balu; Editing by Deepa Babington and Ed Osmond)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE -0.66% 2.872 Delayed Quote.70.16%
ALTICE USA INC -1.85% 23.36 Delayed Quote.44.07%
SOTHEBYS 58.24% 56.01 Delayed Quote.-10.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTICE EUROPE
12:20pBillionaire Patrick Drahi snaps up Sotheby's in $3.7 billion deal
RE
12:16pPATRICK DRAHI : Billionaire Patrick Drahi snaps up Sotheby's in $3.7 billion dea..
RE
11:13aDrahi says to keep focus on TMT businesses after Sotheby's deal
RE
06/13Altice, Charter, DISH on DoJ shortlist for Sprint, T-Mobile assets
AQ
06/07UBS appoints Regis Turrini head of French investment banking
RE
05/21France to push ahead with 5G launch in 2020 despite Huawei woes
RE
05/17ALTICE EUROPE : Contractors begin work to bury downtown Logan's fiber-optic line..
AQ
05/16Conglomerate Bouygues bolstered by strength in telecoms arm
RE
05/10ALTICE EUROPE : reports France, International units back to growth in 1Q19
AQ
05/06ALTICE EUROPE : to save 110 million euros annually via debt deal
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 14 306 M
EBIT 2019 1 452 M
Net income 2019 86,4 M
Debt 2019 30 041 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capitalization 4 740 M
Chart ALTICE EUROPE
Duration : Period :
Altice Europe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE EUROPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,94 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Weill Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Drahi President & Executive Director
Jurgen van Breukelen Chairman
Malo Corbin Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Okhuijsen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE EUROPE70.16%5 552
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.66%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.45%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.85%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.37%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About