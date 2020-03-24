Altice Europe N.V.: Full Year and Q4 2019 Results Presentation - 24.03.2020 - 5:45pm CET
03/24/2020 | 01:02pm EDT
Altice Europe
Q4 2019 Results
March 24, 2020
Altice Europe Q4 2019 Summary
Revenue growth accelerating: +11.2% YoY in Q4 2019
France: +13.3% with all segments growing and residential growth accelerating
International: +6.9%
EBITDA and OpFCF strong growth continues
EBITDA: +14.8%
OpFCF1: +20.8%
€4.9 billion refinancing in the last six months: significant interest savings, no material maturity before 2025, capital structure simplification
€2.2 billion disposal cash proceeds secured in Q4 2019 and €4.9 billion of liquidity
2019 guidance exceeded
2020 guidance: accelerate residential revenue growth in our key geographies, grow Altice Europe revenue and EBITDA, further delever (target leverage of 4.0x to 4.5x net debt to EBITDA2)
Excluding Altice TV
Target leverage for the Telecom Perimeter For additional footnotes see slide 22
COVID-19 Update
Protection of people: the Group's priority is to ensure the protection and safety of all employees
Maintain quality of service: ensure reliable access to critically important connectivity services and real time news and information
Closed shops: reduced sales, reduced churn
Reduced marketing expense
Maintain fibre roll-out where possible
Preparation of Altice Portugal FTTH closing and ongoing discussions with Partner Communications
Cash flow resilient business
SFR Commercial Performance
Maintaining subscriber gains while growing gross add ARPU by 20%
Residential fixed net adds1
Residential mobile postpaid net adds1
('000)
('000)
Residential fixed base
6.4m +2% YoY
Residential mobile postpaid base
14.4m +5% YoY
of which fibre
45%
Churn
+234
+196
+194
-15%
+51
+44
YoY in Q4-19
+117
+105
+41
+31
+28
+78
Call
+68
volumes
+63
+64
+59
-15%
YoY in Q4-19
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Total
Fibre
1. Including FOT, excluding OTT throughout
MEO Commercial Performance
Maintaining subscriber gains while growing gross add ARPU by 10%
Residential fixed net adds
('000)
Residential fixed base
1.6m +1% YoY
of which fibre
60%
Fibre
Churn
8%
in Q4-19
+8
+5
+4
+2
+1
Call
+44
+41
volumes
+35
+38
+35
-7%
YoY in Q4-19
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Total
Fibre
Residential mobile postpaid net adds
('000)
Residential mobile postpaid base
3.1m +4% YoY
+41 +421
+32 +33 +31
Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19
1. Before taking into account -25k subscribers from cleaning the mobile broadband non-paying subscriber base
Altice France Revenue Trends
All segments growing in Q4 2019
+13.3% YoY
(€m)
2,987
132
2,637
2,646
127
88
1,097
767
876
1,743
1,682
1,758
Q4-18
Q3-19
Q4-19
Residential
Business services
Media
For footnotes see slide 22
Components of Q4 2019 revenue trends YoY
Total Altice France: +13.3% YoY in Q4 2019
• Residential: +0.8%
Business services: +43.0%
Media:+4.3%
Revenue growth evolution YoY
+13.3%
+7.2%
+4.0%
-1.4%-1.2%
Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19
Altice International Revenue Trends
All countries growing in Q4 2019
+6.9% YoY
(€m)
1,097
1,026
1,036
129
113
162
143
140
141
227
246
250
Components of Q4 2019 revenue trends YoY
Total Altice International: +6.9% YoY in Q4 2019
•
Portugal:
+3.3%
•
Israel:
+10.0% (+0.7% with CC)
Dominican Republic: -1.5% (+1.1% with CC)
• Teads:
+25.7% (+21.0% with CC)
Revenue growth evolution YoY
526
536
543
+2.0%
-0.4%
+3.6%
+5.5% +6.9%
Q4-18
Q3-19
Q4-19
Portugal
Israel Dominican Republic
Teads
Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19
For footnotes see slide 22
Altice Europe Financials
Q4-18
Q4-19
Growth YoY
Growth YoY
FY-18
FY-19
Growth YoY
Growth YoY
€m
Pro Forma
Reported
Constant FX
Forma
Reported
Constant FX
France
2,637
2,987
+13.3%
+13.3%
10,186
10,782
+5.9%
+5.9%
Altice International
1,026
1,097
+6.9%
+5.2%
3,935
4,113
+4.5%
+2.8%
Altice TV
50
64
-
-
119
238
-
-
Corporate and Other, Eliminations
-76
-106
-
-
-203
-326
-
-
Total Revenue
3,636
4,042
+11.2%
+10.7%
14,036
14,807
+5.5%
5.0%
France
936
1,120
+19.6%
+19.6%
3,796
4,207
+10.8%
+10.8%
Altice International
391
395
+1.2%
-0.3%
1,592
1,552
-2.5%
-4.2%
Altice TV
-53
-54
-
-
-227
-131
-
-
Corporate and Other, Eliminations
-11
-12
-
-
-49
-38
-
-
Total EBITDA
1,262
1,448
+14.8%
+14.3%
5,111
5,591
+9.4%
+8.9%
France
345
441
+27.9%
+27.9%
1,527
1,852
+21.3%
+21.3%
Altice International
174
186
+6.5%
+5.8%
818
800
-2.2%
-3.4%
Altice TV
-46
-67
-
-
-229
-151
-
-
Corporate and Other, Eliminations
-9
-11
-
-
-45
-30
-
-
Total OpFCF
463
548
+18.3%
+18.1%
2,072
2,471
+19.3%
+18.8%
Total OpFCF ex Altice TV
510
616
+20.8%
+20.5%
2,301
2,662
+14.0%
+13.6%
For footnotes see slide 22
FY 2019 Guidance Achieved, FY 2020 Guidance
FY 2019 guidance achieved
Initial Guidance
Revised Guidance
Actuals
Altice France Revenue Growth YoY
3-5%
5-6%
+5.9%
Altice France EBITDA
€4.0-4.1bn
€4.1-4.2bn
€4.21bn
Altice Europe (ex Altice TV) OpFCF Growth YoY
In the 10% area
In the 15% area
+14.0%
FY 2020 guidance
Accelerate residential revenue growth in our key geographies
FY 2020 Grow Altice Europe revenue and EBITDA
Further delever (target leverage of 4.0x to 4.5x net debt to EBITDA1)
1. Target leverage for the Telecom Perimeter For additional footnotes see slide 22
Altice Europe Pro Forma Debt Capital Structure
€4.9 billion available liquidity
Restricted Groups
Altice Europe N.V
Altice France silo
Net Debt
€28,515m
Net Leverage
5.0x
Altice International silo
Telecom Perimeter net leverage: 4.6x
100%
100%
Altice TV
100%
Net Debt
€(1)m
Altice France
Altice International
Net Debt
€20,607m
Net Debt
€6,313m
Gross Leverage
4.9x
Net Leverage
4.0x
100%
Altice Corporate
Undrawn RCF
€1,591m
Undrawn RCF
€581m
Financing (ACF)
Net Debt
€1,645m
3.87%1
Altice USA
1. Shares owned by Altice Europe N.V. via Altice CVC Lux S.à r.l. at December 31, 2019 For additional footnotes see appendix slide 22
Altice Europe Debt Maturity Profile1
No material maturities before 2025
Altice maturity profile (€bn)
0.2
1.8
0.1
0.1
0.1
4.9
12.3
5.1
6.4
€4.9 billion available liquidity
• WAL of 6.3 years
• WACD of 5.0%
• 85% fixed interest debt
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Altice France
Altice International
Altice Corporate Financing
Diversified capital structure with long-dated maturities
1. Maturity profile excluding leases/other debt (c. €171 million) For additional footnotes see appendix slide 22
Update on Cash Interest Savings Program
Lower interest costs to drive higher FCF generation
Altice Europe interest cost evolution
(€bn)
1.84
- €422m
1.51
1.42
- €278m
1.14
FY 2019
FY 2020E
FY 2020E PF
FY 2022
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
Components of lower interest costs
FY 2019 (A)
Accrued interest starting point for FY 2019
FY 2020E (B)
Cash interest expected for FY 2020
FY 2020E Pro Forma (C)
€140m savings locked in from refinancing activity in May 2019 and September 2019
€282m savings locked in from significant refinancing and swaps restructuring in January 20201
FY 2022E (D)
Target to achieve overall €700m interest savings
Significant reduction of annual cash interest costs
1. Pro forma for total annual interest savings realized from refinancing transactions completed in 2020. Includes €114m interest savings pro forma for debt reduction expected to be made with proceeds from recent disposals and cash available on balance sheet.
Q&A
Appendix
Detailed Financials
€m
Q4-18
Q4-19
Growth YoY
Growth YoY
FY-18
FY-19
Growth YoY
Growth YoY
Pro Forma
Reported
Constant FX
Pro Forma
Reported
Constant FX
France
2,637
2,987
+13.3%
+13.3%
10,186
10,782
+5.9%
+5.9%
Portugal
526
543
+3.3%
+3.3%
2.075
2,110
+1.7%
+1.7%
Israel
227
250
+10.0%
+0.7%
941
962
+2.2%
-3.9%
Dominican Republic
143
141
-1.5%
+1.1%
553
561
+1.3%
-0.5%
Teads
129
162
+25.7%
+20.9%
365
480
+31.7%
+31.7%
Altice TV
50
64
-
-
119
238
-
-
Corporate and Other, Eliminations
-76
-106
-
-
-203
-326
-
-
Total Revenue
3,636
4,042
+11.2%
+10.7%
14,036
14,807
+5.5%
+5.0%
France
936
1,120
+19.6%
+19.6%
3.796
4,207
+10.8%
+10.8%
Portugal
199
197
-1.1%
-1.1%
840
832
-1.0%
1.0%
Israel
94
92
-1.9%
-10.2%
406
359
-11.4%
-16.7%
Dominican Republic
65
67
+3.0%
+6.1%
286
278
-2.8%
-4.5%
Teads
33
40
+19.2%
+17.3%
60
83
+37.1%
+37.1%
Altice TV
-53
-54
-
-
-227
-131
-
-
Corporate and Other, Eliminations
-11
-12
-
-
-49.6
-38
-
-
Total EBITDA
1,262
1,448
+14.8%
+14.3%
5,111
5,591
+9.4%
+8.9%
France
345
441
+27.9%
+27.9%
1,527
1,852
+21.3%
+21.3%
Portugal
79
78
-0.4%
-0.4%
417
447
+7.3%
+7.3%
Israel
30
26
-12.2%
-20.0%
172
114
-33.4%
-37.4%
Dominican Republic
34
45
+32.0%
+35.0%
171
164
-4.4%
-6.0%
Teads
32
36
+13.9%
+11.5%
59
75
+27.5%
+15.8%
Altice TV
-46
-67
-
-
-229
-151
-
-
Corporate and Other, Eliminations
-9
-11
-
-
-45
-30
-
-
Total OpFCF
463
548
+18.3%
+18.1%
2,072
2,471
+19.3%
18.8%
Total OpFCF ex Altice TV
510
616
+20.8%
+20.5%
2,301
2,622
+14.0%
13.6%
For footnotes see slide 22
Free Cash Flow Generation
Q4 2019 Free Cash Flow (FCF) and net change in cash bridge
(€m)
Altice Luxembourg (Telecom) Perimeter
1,511
603
(909)
120
55
(412)
(51)
(34)
(6)
(172)
(37)
152
(2,571)
(2,353)
Adjusted
Accrued
Altice
Cash
Cash
Pension Restructuring
Other
TV
Escrow
ACF
Gross
Financing
Altice
EBITDA
Capex
Luxembourg
interest
taxes
liability
operating
& other
received
cash
debt
activities
Europe
Operating
payments
CF
FCF
interest
redemption1
net
FCF
change
in cash
1. Gross debt reduction from redemption of the Altice France €750 million and $815 million 2024 Senior Secured Notes and Altice Luxembourg €445 million and $636 million 2022 Senior Notes, including the effect of call premia and transaction fees where applicable
Non-GAAP Reconciliation to unaudited GAAP measures1
For the twelve months ended
€m
December 31, 2019 (unaudited)
Revenue
14,796.2
Purchasing and subcontracting costs
-3,948.0
Other operating expenses
-2,860.9
Staff costs and employee benefits
-1,553.0
Total
6,434.4
Share-based expense
43.1
Rental expense operating lease
-894.0
Adjusted EBITDA
5,583.5
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
-5,238.1
Share-based expense
-43.1
Other expenses and income
1,484.3
Rental expense operating lease
894.0
Operating profit/(loss)
2,680.5
Capital expenditure (accrued)
3,170.7
Capital expenditure - working capital items
267.5
Payments to acquire tangible and intangible assets
3,438.2
Operating free cash flow (OpFCF)
2,412.8
1. The difference in consolidated revenue as reported for Altice Europe in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP measures as of December 31, 2019 year to date and the Pro Forma Financial Information for Altice Europe as disclosed in this presentation is mainly due to Teads gross revenues which are presented before discounts in this presentation (net revenues after discounts are recognised in the financial statements)
Pro Forma Net Leverage Reconciliation as of December 31, 2019
€m
Altice Europe N.V. Reconciliation to Swap Adjusted Debt
Actual
Pro Forma
Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions
31,815
31,814
Value of Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions in Foreign Currency converted at closing FX Rate
-35,837
-34,519
Value of Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions in Foreign Currency converted at hedged Rate
34,993
33,684
Transaction Costs
301
301
Total Swap Adjusted Value of Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions
1. €2.7bn of cash includes proceeds from the sale of 49.99% of Altice Portugal FTTH (payment terms: €1,565 million in 2020, €375 million in December 2021, not including €375 million in December 2026), proceeds from the sale of 25% of OMTEL (total cash proceeds of up to €200 million in 2020) and reflects the January 2020 refinancing transactions including the effect of call premia and transaction fees where applicable. Cash also includes €82 million of restricted cash for debt financing obligations at Altice Corporate Financing. Excludes funding of Covage acquisition expected in H1 2020 and excludes any associated construction-related EBITDA.
Pro Forma Net Leverage Reconciliation as of December 31, 2019
€m
Altice Luxembourg Consolidated
Altice
Altice
Altice
Altice
Intra-Group
Altice
Altice
Altice
ACF
Europe N.V.
Altice Europe N.V. (Pro Forma)
Eliminations
Telecom
TV
Europe N.V. Eliminations
France
International Luxembourg
Consolidated
Perimeter
Gross Debt Consolidated
21,427
8,092
-
-
29,519
-
1,728
-
-
31,247
Cash
-820
-1,779
-0
-
-2,599
-1
-83
-50
-
-2,732
Net Debt Consolidated
20,607
6,313
-0
-
26,920
-1
1,645
-50
-
28,515
LTM Standalone
4,200
1,552
-
-
5,752
-131
-
-29
-9
5,584
Eliminations
-
-0
-
-8
-8
-
-
-
8
-
Corporate Costs
-
-3
-3
-
-7
-
-
7
-
-
LTM EBITDA Consolidated
4,200
1,548
-3
-8
5,737
-131
-
-22
-0
5,584
Pro Forma Press magazines
7
-
-
-
7
-
-
-
-
7
Pro Forma Tower sale and lease back
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LTM EBITDA Consolidated After Adjustments
4,207
1,548
-3
-8
5,744
-131
-
-22
-0
5,591
Gross Leverage (LTM EBITDA)
5.1x
5.2x
-
-
5.1x
-
-
-
-
5.6x
Net Leverage (LTM EBITDA)
4.9x
4.1x
-
-
4.7x
-
-
-
-
5.1x
L2QA EBITDA Consolidated After Adjustments
4, 344
1,581
-5
-9
5,911
-171
-
-28
-0
5,711
Gross Leverage (L2QA EBITDA)
4.9x
5.1x
-
-
5.0x
-
-
-
-
5.5x
Net Leverage (L2QA EBITDA)
4.7x
4.0x
-
-
4.6x
-
-
-
-
5.0x
IFRS 16: Impact on KPIs
KPI
Income
Adjusted EBITDA
(after operating leases and
Statement
before financial leases)
Cash Flow
Adjusted EBITDA - Capex
Statement
Balance
Net Debt
Sheet
IFRS 16 impact
No
impact
No
impact
No
impact
Comments
Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA definition
Unchanged Capex definition
Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA - Capex definition
Unchanged Net Debt definition (already including financial leases)
Implementation as of Q1 2019
Glossary
Segments are shown on a pro forma standalone reporting basis and Group figures are shown on a pro forma consolidated basis and are shown under IFRS 15 accounting
Pages 7, 8, 9, 16
standard
Financials exclude the international wholesale voice business (following closing announced on September 13, 2018) and press magazines disposed (following closing of Point
de Vue on July 2, 2018 and Groupe L'Express on July 30, 2019) from 1/1/18. Financials shown are pro forma for the tower transaction in Portugal (following closing announced
on September 4, 2018) and the tower transaction in the Dominican Republic (following closing announced on October 3, 2018) from 1/1/18
Q3-18 Altice TV accrued capex excludes €1,013m related to the acquisition of multi-year major sports rights in France (Champions League)
Adjusted for Capex in relation to Altice Portugal FTTH network homes passed which were contributed as part of the announced Altice Portugal FTTH transaction (€22 million in
Pages 3, 9, 10,
Q4 2019, €29 million in Q3 2019)
16
Teads gross revenue is presented before discounts (net revenue after discounts is recognised in the Consolidated financial statements)
Page 16
Disposal cash proceeds include the sale of 49.99% of Altice Portugal FTTH (payment terms: €1,565 million in 2020, €375 million in December 2021, not including €375 million
Page 3
in December 2026) and the sale of 25% of OMTEL (total cash proceeds of up to €200 million in 2020)
€4.9 billion liquidity include €2.2 billion of undrawn revolvers and €2.7 billion of cash. The €2.7 billion of cash includes proceeds from the sale of 49.99% of Altice Portugal FTTH
Pages 3, 11, 12
(payment terms: €1,565 million in 2020, €375 million in December 2021, not including €375 million in December 2026), proceeds from the sale of 25% of OMTEL (total cash
proceeds of up to €200 million in 2020) and reflects the January 2020 refinancing transactions including the effect of call premia and transaction fees where applicable. Cash
also includes €82 million of restricted cash for debt financing obligations at Altice Corporate Financing. Excludes funding of the Covage acquisition expected in H1 2020 and
excludes any associated construction-related EBITDA
Leverage is shown on an L2QA basis. Pro forma for the full redemption of the Altice Luxembourg SA €750 million and $1,480 million 2025's notes, the Altice Luxembourg SA
Page 11
€1,400 million and $1,600 million 2027's notes exchange, the issuance at Altice France SA of new €500 million 2025 senior secured notes, the issuance at Ypso France bis SA
of the €500 million and $1,225 million 2028's senior notes, the repayment of €90 million of Altice France SA RCF, the full redemption of the Altice Finco SA €250 million 2023
and $400 million 2024 notes, the full redemption of the Altice Financing SA €500 million and $2,060 million 2023's notes, the issuance of the new Altice Financing SA €1,100
million and $1,200 million 2028's notes, the issuance of the Altice Financing SA €600 million 2025 notes, the cash proceeds of the OMTEL transaction (€200 million) and the
Altice Portugal FTTH transaction (€1,940 million). Pro-forma numbers includes as well the effect of call premia and transaction fees where applicable. Group net debt includes
€50 million of cash at Altice Europe N.V. and other subsidiaries outside debt silos
Altice France net debt excludes operating lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16 and includes €4.3 billion equivalent of Senior Notes issued at Altice France Holding S.A
Altice France Hivory OpCo RCF is drawn for €10 million; Altice France SA, Altice International and Altice Luxembourg RCFs are undrawn