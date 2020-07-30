Log in
Altice Europe N.V.: Q1 2020 Consensus - 24.07.2020 - 7:30pm CET

07/24/2020 | 01:46am EDT

Altice Europe N.V. Consolidated Q2 2020E consensus estimates (pro forma, IFRS).

Figures shown in EUR millions

Revenue

France - Telecom

France - Media

Total Altice France

Portugal

Israel

Dominican Republic

Teads

Others

Total Altice International

Total Altice TV

Corporate and Other

Eliminations

Total Altice Europe Consolidated

Total ex-Altice TV

Adjusted EBITDA

France - Telecom

France - Media

Total Altice France

Portugal

Israel

Dominican Republic

Teads

Others

Total Altice International

Total Altice TV

Corporate and Other

Eliminations

Total Altice Europe Consolidated

Total ex-Altice TV

Notes:

Q2 19A

Q2 20E

20E / 19A

2,486

2,456

(1.2%)

112

60

(46.3%)

2,598

2,516

(3.2%)

522

500

(4.2%)

235

243

3.3%

141

122

(13.2%)

116

94

(18.9%)

0

(0)

-

1,014

959

(5.4%)

57

54

-

0

1

-

(76)

(72)

-

3,592

3,457

(3.8%)

3,535

3,404

(3.7%)

Q2 19A

Q2 20E

20E / 19A

1,038

1,034

(0.4%)

38

3

-

1,076

1,036

(3.6%)

213

204

(4.2%)

90

91

1.5%

70

60

(14.1%)

20

16

(16.3%)

0

(0)

-

393

372

(5.3%)

(23)

(28)

-

(9)

(8)

-

(3)

(2)

-

1,434

1,370

(4.4%)

1,457

1,398

(4.1%)

Capex (accrued)

France - Telecom

France - Media

Total Altice France

Portugal

Israel

Dominican Republic

Teads

Others

Total Altice International

Total Altice TV

Corporate and Other

Eliminations

Total Altice Europe Consolidated

Total ex-Altice TV

Adjusted EBITDA - Capex (accrued)

France - Telecom

France - Media

Total Altice France

Portugal

Israel

Dominican Republic

Teads

Others

Total Altice International

Total Altice TV

Corporate and Other

Eliminations

Total Altice Europe Consolidated

Total ex-Altice TV

Q2 19A

Q2 20E

20E / 19A

546

502

(8.0%)

20

12

-

566

515

(9.0%)

96

95

(1.4%)

60

60

0.0%

31

27

(13.8%)

1

2

-

-

(0)

-

189

183

(3.0%)

4

3

-

-

1

-

(3)

(2)

-

756

700

(7.4%)

751

697

(7.2%)

Q2 19A

Q2 20E

20E / 19A

492

531

7.9%

18

(10)

-

510

522

2.3%

117

110

(6.5%)

30

31

4.5%

39

33

(14.3%)

18

15

(17.8%)

0

(0)

-

204

189

(7.5%)

(28)

(31)

-

(9)

(9)

-

(0)

(1)

-

678

670

(1.2%)

706

701

(0.7%)

Sell-side analyst estimates are based on the average of forecasts from 14 Altice Europe N.V. analysts (as of July 22, 2020)

Disclaimer

Altice Europe NV published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 05:45:11 UTC
