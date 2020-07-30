|
Altice Europe N.V.: Q1 2020 Consensus - 24.07.2020 - 7:30pm CET
07/24/2020 | 01:46am EDT
Altice Europe N.V. Consolidated Q2 2020E consensus estimates (pro forma, IFRS).
Figures shown in EUR millions
Revenue
France - Telecom
France - Media
Total Altice France
Portugal
Israel
Dominican Republic
Teads
Others
Total Altice International
Total Altice TV
Corporate and Other
Eliminations
Total Altice Europe Consolidated
Total ex-Altice TV
Adjusted EBITDA
France - Telecom
France - Media
Total Altice France
Portugal
Israel
Dominican Republic
Teads
Others
Total Altice International
Total Altice TV
Corporate and Other
Eliminations
Total Altice Europe Consolidated
Total ex-Altice TV
Notes:
|
Q2 19A
|
Q2 20E
|
20E / 19A
|
|
|
|
2,486
|
2,456
|
(1.2%)
|
112
|
60
|
(46.3%)
|
2,598
|
2,516
|
(3.2%)
|
522
|
500
|
(4.2%)
|
235
|
243
|
3.3%
|
141
|
122
|
(13.2%)
|
116
|
94
|
(18.9%)
|
0
|
(0)
|
-
|
1,014
|
959
|
(5.4%)
|
57
|
54
|
-
|
0
|
1
|
-
|
(76)
|
(72)
|
-
|
3,592
|
3,457
|
(3.8%)
|
3,535
|
3,404
|
(3.7%)
|
|
|
|
Q2 19A
|
Q2 20E
|
20E / 19A
|
|
|
|
1,038
|
1,034
|
(0.4%)
|
38
|
3
|
-
|
1,076
|
1,036
|
(3.6%)
|
213
|
204
|
(4.2%)
|
90
|
91
|
1.5%
|
70
|
60
|
(14.1%)
|
20
|
16
|
(16.3%)
|
0
|
(0)
|
-
|
393
|
372
|
(5.3%)
|
(23)
|
(28)
|
-
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
-
|
1,434
|
1,370
|
(4.4%)
|
1,457
|
1,398
|
(4.1%)
Capex (accrued)
France - Telecom
France - Media
Total Altice France
Portugal
Israel
Dominican Republic
Teads
Others
Total Altice International
Total Altice TV
Corporate and Other
Eliminations
Total Altice Europe Consolidated
Total ex-Altice TV
Adjusted EBITDA - Capex (accrued)
France - Telecom
France - Media
Total Altice France
Portugal
Israel
Dominican Republic
Teads
Others
Total Altice International
Total Altice TV
Corporate and Other
Eliminations
Total Altice Europe Consolidated
Total ex-Altice TV
|
Q2 19A
|
Q2 20E
|
20E / 19A
|
|
|
|
546
|
502
|
(8.0%)
|
20
|
12
|
-
|
566
|
515
|
(9.0%)
|
96
|
95
|
(1.4%)
|
60
|
60
|
0.0%
|
31
|
27
|
(13.8%)
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
(0)
|
-
|
189
|
183
|
(3.0%)
|
4
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
-
|
756
|
700
|
(7.4%)
|
751
|
697
|
(7.2%)
|
|
|
|
Q2 19A
|
Q2 20E
|
20E / 19A
|
|
|
|
492
|
531
|
7.9%
|
18
|
(10)
|
-
|
510
|
522
|
2.3%
|
117
|
110
|
(6.5%)
|
30
|
31
|
4.5%
|
39
|
33
|
(14.3%)
|
18
|
15
|
(17.8%)
|
0
|
(0)
|
-
|
204
|
189
|
(7.5%)
|
(28)
|
(31)
|
-
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
-
|
(0)
|
(1)
|
-
|
678
|
670
|
(1.2%)
|
706
|
701
|
(0.7%)
Sell-side analyst estimates are based on the average of forecasts from 14 Altice Europe N.V. analysts (as of July 22, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
14 923 M
17 331 M
17 331 M
|Net income 2020
|
-402 M
-467 M
-467 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
30 932 M
35 924 M
35 924 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-12,4x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 651 M
5 390 M
5 402 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,38x
|Nbr of Employees
|45 409
|Free-Float
|47,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Average target price
|
5,58 €
|Last Close Price
|
3,84 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
317%
|Spread / Average Target
|
45,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-29,6%