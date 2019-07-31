Altice Europe N.V.: Q2 2019 Pro Forma Results - 31.07.2019 - 5:35pm CET

another key milestone in Q2 2019: residential revenue as well as total revenue in France is back to growth. Consistent with Q1 2019 results, we demonstrate in Q2 2019 our capacity to benefit from decreasing churn and call centers volumes to generate significant savings. Altice France and Altice International are accelerating their revenue growth, with stronger EBITDA growth, paving the way for an acceleration of the deleveraging, already noticeable. This successful operational turnaround allows us to increase our full year guidance."

Thanks to its continued network investments and successful convergent strategy, MEO reported an improved revenue trend in Q2 2019 with +1.1% YoY (vs. +0.4% in Q1 2019), driven by positive mix effect (migration from prepaid to postpaid and to convergent offers). A tight control of the cost base paved the way to an improved Adjusted EBITDA trend of +0.4% YoY in Q2 2019 (vs.

Altice France achieved another good level of customer acquisition in the second quarter in a market with fewer promotions, while continuing to focus on and significantly reduce churn in both fixed and mobile. As expected and consistent with FY 2019 guidance, Altice France benefitted in Q2 2019 from an improved revenue trend, both in residential and business services, as well as lower costs, underpinned by better quality of services and lower churn

On May 18, 2018, the General Meeting of Altice Europe granted the authority to the Board to cancel any shares in the share capital of the company held or to be held by the company. On April 26, 2019, the Board of Altice Europe resolved to cancel 685,000,000 common shares A held by the Company. The cancellation of such shares became effective on June 28, 2019.

Altice Europe (ATC & ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fibre networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

Altice Europe N.V. (Altice Europe or the "Company") was created as a result of a cross-border merger with Altice S.A. as per a board resolution dated August 9, 2015. Altice Europe's shares started trading on Euronext Amsterdam from August 10, 2015 onwards. Altice Europe is considered to be the successor entity of Altice S.A. and thus inherits the continuity of Altice S.A.'s consolidated business. Altice Europe and its subsidiaries have operated for several years and have from time to time made significant equity investments in a number of cable and telecommunication businesses in various jurisdictions. Therefore, in order to facilitate an understanding of the Company's results of operations, we have presented and discussed the pro-forma consolidated financial information of the Company - giving effect to each such significant acquisition and disposal as if such acquisitions and disposals had occurred by January 1, 2018; as if the spin-off of Altice USA had occurred on January 1, 2018, for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019 (the "Pro Forma Financial Information"). In addition, financials for Altice Europe exclude the international wholesale voice business (following closing announced on September 13, 2018) and press magazines disposed (following closing of Point de Vue on July 2, 2018 and Groupe L'Express on July 30, 2019) for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019. Financials shown are pro forma for the tower transaction in Portugal (following closing announced on September 4, 2018) and the tower transaction in the Dominican Republic (following closing announced on October 3, 2018) from January 1, 2018.

This press release contains measures and ratios (the "Non-GAAP measures"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Capital Expenditure ("Capex") and Operating Free Cash Flow, that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting standards. We present Non-GAAP measures because we believe that they are of interest to the investors and similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies or have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our, or any of our subsidiaries', operating results as reported under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting standards. Non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of our, or any of our subsidiaries', performance or liquidity under IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles, including U.S. GAAP. In particular, you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to (a) operating profit or profit for the period (as determined in accordance with IFRS) as a measure of our, or any of our operating entities', operating performance, (b) cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of our, or any of our subsidiaries', ability to meet its cash needs or (c) any other measures of performance under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting standards. In addition, these measures may also be defined and calculated differently than the corresponding or similar terms under the terms governing our existing debt.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, other expenses and income (capital gains, non-recurring litigation, restructuring costs) and share-based expenses and after operating lease expenses. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for operating income as the effects of depreciation, amortization and impairment excluded from this measure do ultimately affect the operating

