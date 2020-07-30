Altice Europe N.V.: Q2 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation - 24.07.2020 - 07:30pm CET

Q2 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation
Mr Patrick Drahi, President of Altice
Mr Alain Weill, CEO of Altice Europe N.V.
Mr Malo Corbin, CFO of Altice Europe N.V.
Mr Dennis Okhuijsen, Advisor to Altice Europe N.V.
have the pleasure of inviting you to the Group's Q2 2020 Results Conference Call on:
Thursday July 30, 2020 at 6:30pm CEST (5:30pm BST, 12:30pm EDT).
A press release of Q2 2020 results for Altice Europe N.V. ("Altice Europe") will be released at 5:30pm CEST (4:30pm BST, 11:30am EDT) on Thursday July 30, 2020.
Dial-in Access telephone numbers:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 968-2322
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (778) 560-2842
Conference ID: 5519489
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2400355/E8A600F92EE46F06B3BC9D311E00628A
The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on our investor relations website: http://altice.net/investor-relations
Contacts
Head of Investor Relations Altice Europe
Sam Wood: +41 79 538 66 82 / sam.wood@altice.net
Head of Communications Altice Europe
Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931 / arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net
About Altice Europe
Altice Europe (ATC & ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer -centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.
