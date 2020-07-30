Altice Europe N.V.: Q2 2020 Results Presentation - 30.07.2020 - 6:00pm CET
07/30/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
Altice Europe
Q2 2020 Results
July 30, 2020
Disclaimer
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: our future financial conditions and performance, results of operations and liquidity; our strategy, plans, objectives, prospects, growth, goals and targets; and future developments in the markets in which we participate or are seeking to participate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project" or "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will be achieved or accomplished. To the extent that statements in this presentation are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward-looking statements, which, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including risks referred to in our annual and quarterly reports.
FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation contains measures and ratios (the "Non-GAAP Measures"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Capital Expenditure ("Capex") and Operating Free Cash Flow, that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting standards. We present Non-GAAP Measures because we believe that they are of interest to the investors and similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies or have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our, or any of our subsidiaries', operating results as reported under IFRS or other generally acce pted accounting standards. Non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of our, or any of our subsidiaries', performance or liquidity under IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles, including U.S. GAAP. In particular, you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to (a) operating profit or profit for the period (as determined in accordance with IFRS) as a measure of our, or any of our operating entities', operating performance, (b) cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of our, or any of our subsidiaries', ability to meet its cash needs or (c) any other measures of performance under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting standards. In addition, these measures may also be defined and calculated differently than the corresponding or similar terms under the terms governing our existing debt.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, other expenses and income (capital gains, non-recurring litigation, restructuring costs) and share-based expenses and after operating lease expenses. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for operating income as the effects of depreciation, amortization and impairment, excluded from this measure do ultimately affect the operating results, which is also presented within the annual consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements.
Capital expenditure (Capex), while measured in accordance with IFRS principles, is not a term that is defined in IFRS. However, Altice's management beli eve it is an important indicator for the Group as the profile varies greatly between activities:
The fixed business has fixed Capex requirements that are mainly discretionary (network, platforms, general), and variable Capex requirements related to the connection of new customers and the purchase of Customer Premise Equipment (TV decoder, modem, etc.).
Mobile Capex is mainly driven by investment in new mobile sites, upgrade to new mobile technology and licenses to operate; once engaged and operational, there are limited further Capex requirements.
Other Capex: Mainly related to costs incurred in acquiring content rights.
Operating free cash flow (OpFCF) is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Capex. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for operating cash flow as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows in accordance with IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements. It is simply a calculation of the two above mentioned non-GAAP measures.
Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are used by different companies for differing purposes and are often calculated in ways that reflect the circumstances of those companies. You should exercise caution in comparing Adjusted EBITDA as reported by us to Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein differs from the definition of "Consolidated Combined Adjusted EBITDA" for purposes of any of the indebtedness of the Altice Group. The financial information presented in this presentation including but not limited to the quarterly financial information, pro forma financial information as well as Adjusted EBITDA and OpFCF is unaudited. In addition, the presentation of these measures is not intended to and does not comply with the reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and will not be subject to review by the SEC; compliance with its requirements would require us to make changes to the presentation of this information.
Altice Europe Q2 2020 Summary
Subscriber net gains in all geographies and all segments despite shops closed in April and May
Telecom revenue ex equipment and roaming grew by +4.2%
Telecom EBITDA grew by +1.0% with higher EBITDA margin
Total OpFCF grew by +14.1%
Fastfiber transaction in Portugal closed: €1.6 billion cash received, €750 million earn-out Altice USA stake monetized for €534 million
Altice Corporate facility maturity extended
€470 million annual interest savings achieved
€3.7 billion liquidity, no material maturity before 2025, €1.2 billion debt repaid since the start of Q2
The increase in gross and net debt as shown includes €39 million of non-cash movements related to swaps and foreign exchange currency translation
Pro Forma Net Debt Reconciliation as of June 30, 2020
€m
Actual
Pro Forma
Altice Europe Reconciliation to Swap Adjusted Debt
Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions
32,619
30,619
Value of debenture and loans from financial Institutions in foreign currency converted at closing FX rate
-43,388
-43,388
Value of debenture and loans from financial institutions in foreign currency converted at hedged rate
42,862
42,862
Transaction costs
266
266
Total Swap Adjusted Value of Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions
30,359
30,359
Commercial Paper
32
32
Overdraft
11
11
Other debt and leases
136
136
Cancellation of call premium
-13
-13
Pro forma debt repayment
0
-342
Gross Debt Consolidated
30,524
30,182
Altice
Altice
Altice
Altice
Altice
Altice Europe (Actual)
Telecom
Corporate
Europe
TV
Europe
Perimeter
Financing
Consolidated
Gross Debt Consolidated
29,465
1,060
-
-
30,524
Cash
-1,562
-0
-4
-7
-1,573
Net Debt Consolidated
27,903
1,059
-4
-7
28,951
Altice
Altice
Altice
Altice
Altice
Altice Europe (Pro Forma)
Telecom
Corporate
Europe
TV
Europe
Perimeter
Financing
Consolidated
Gross Debt Consolidated
29,122
1,060
-
-
30,182
Cash
-1,581
-0
-4
-7
-1,593
Net Debt Consolidated
27,541
1,059
-4
-7
28,589
For footnotes see slide 22
Pro Forma Net Leverage Reconciliation as of June 30, 2020
€m
Altice Telecom Perimeter
Altice
Altice
Intra-Group
Altice
Altice
Altice TV
ACF
Others
Europe
Altice Europe (Pro Forma)
Telecom
Eliminations
France
International
Consolidated
Perimeter
Gross Debt Consolidated
21,503
7,619
29,122
-
1,060
-
30,182
Cash
-486
-1,096
-1,581
-4
-0
-7
-
-1,593
Net Debt Consolidated
21,017
6,524
27,541
-4
1,059
-7
28,589
LTM Standalone
4,210
1,546
5,756
-111
-
-31
-
5,614
Eliminations
-
-0
-0
-
-
-
-7
-8
Corporate Costs
-
-2
-2
-
2
-
LTM EBITDA Consolidated
4,210
1,544
5,754
-111
-
-29
-7
5,606
PF L'Express / Libération
10
-
10
-
-
-
-
10
LTM EBITDA Consolidated PF
4,220
1,544
5,763
-111
-
-29
-7
5,616
Gross Leverage (LTM EBITDA)
5.1x
4.9x
5.1x
5.4x
Net Leverage (LTM EBITDA)
5.0x
4.2x
4.8x
5.1x
L2QA EBITDA Consolidated PF
4,088
1,507
5,595
-51
-
-27
-5
5,512
Gross Leverage (L2QA EBITDA)
5.3x
5.1x
5.2x
5.5x
Net Leverage (L2QA EBITDA)
5.1x
4.3x
4.9x
5.2x
For footnotes see slide 22
Additional Footnotes
Telecom revenue excludes eliminations
Page 3, 6
Sale of 49.99% of Fastfiber: €1,573 million cash proceeds received at closing on April 17, 2020. In addition, €750 million earn-out consisting of €375 million in December 2021 and €375 million in December
Page 3
2026
Debt repaid since Q2 2020 consists of the partial repayment of the Altice Corporate facility (€668 million on May 19, 2020), the repayment of the Altice Finco S.A. $385m 7.625%, 2025 notes on July 22,
2020 (€342m of principal and €13m of call premium) and partial repayment of the $2,750m 7.500%, 2026 Senior Secured Notes at Altice International (€140 million)
€3.7 billion liquidity includes €2.1 billion of undrawn revolvers and €1.6 billion of cash. The €1.6 billion of cash is including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2021 (not including the €375
Pages 3, 10
million earn-out to be received in December 2026) and the repayment of the Altice Finco S.A. $385m 2025, 7.625% notes on July 22, 2020 (€342 million of principal and €13 million of call premium). It
excludes funding of the Covage acquisition expected in H2 2020 and any associated construction-related EBITDA
Financials are shown on a pro forma standalone reporting basis and Group figures are shown on a pro forma consolidated basis and are shown under IFRS 15 accounting standard. Financials exclude
Pages 6, 7, 8, 9, 16
press magazine Groupe L'Express (following disposal on July 30, 2019) and daily newspaper Libération (following announcement of transfer to a non-profit foundation on May 14, 2020) from 1/1/19
Equipment sales refers to residential equipment sales only
Pages 6, 7, 8
Teads gross revenue is presented before discounts (net revenue after discounts is recognised in the consolidated financial statements)
Pages 8, 16
Leverage is shown on an L2QA basis
Pages 10, 21
Group net debt is pro forma for the €375 million earn-out in December 2021 related to the sale of 49.99% of Fastfiber and includes €7 million of cash at Altice Europe and other subsidiaries outside debt
silos
Altice Europe net debt excludes operating lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16
Altice France net debt includes €4.3 billion equivalent of Senior Notes issued at Altice France Holding
Altice France RCF is undrawn, Altice France Hivory OpCo RCF is undrawn, Altice France Holding RCF is undrawn, Altice International RCF is undrawn
Pro forma for total annual interest savings realized from refinancing transactions completed in 2020. Includes interest savings pro forma for debt reduction expected to be made with proceeds from recent
Page 12
disposals and cash available on balance sheet
The difference in consolidated revenue as reported for Altice Europe in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP measures as of June 30, 2020 year to date and the Pro Forma Financial Information for Altice
Page 17
Europe as disclosed in this presentation is mainly due to Teads gross revenue which are presented before discounts in this presentation (net revenue after discounts are recognised in the financial
statements)
The €1.6 billion of cash is including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2021 (not including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2026) and the repayment of the Altice
Pages 20, 21
Finco S.A. $385m 7.625%, 2025 notes on July 22, 2020 (€342 million of principal and €13 million of call premium). It excludes funding of the Covage acquisition expected in H2 2020 and any associated