Altice Europe N.V.: Q2 2020 Results Presentation - 30.07.2020 - 6:00pm CET

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Altice Europe Q2 2020 Results July 30, 2020 Disclaimer FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: our future financial conditions and performance, results of operations and liquidity; our strategy, plans, objectives, prospects, growth, goals and targets; and future developments in the markets in which we participate or are seeking to participate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project" or "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will be achieved or accomplished. To the extent that statements in this presentation are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward-looking statements, which, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including risks referred to in our annual and quarterly reports. FINANCIAL MEASURES This presentation contains measures and ratios (the "Non-GAAP Measures"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Capital Expenditure ("Capex") and Operating Free Cash Flow, that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting standards. We present Non-GAAP Measures because we believe that they are of interest to the investors and similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies or have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our, or any of our subsidiaries', operating results as reported under IFRS or other generally acce pted accounting standards. Non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of our, or any of our subsidiaries', performance or liquidity under IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles, including U.S. GAAP. In particular, you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to (a) operating profit or profit for the period (as determined in accordance with IFRS) as a measure of our, or any of our operating entities', operating performance, (b) cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of our, or any of our subsidiaries', ability to meet its cash needs or (c) any other measures of performance under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting standards. In addition, these measures may also be defined and calculated differently than the corresponding or similar terms under the terms governing our existing debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, other expenses and income (capital gains, non-recurring litigation, restructuring costs) and share-based expenses and after operating lease expenses. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for operating income as the effects of depreciation, amortization and impairment, excluded from this measure do ultimately affect the operating results, which is also presented within the annual consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements. Capital expenditure (Capex), while measured in accordance with IFRS principles, is not a term that is defined in IFRS. However, Altice's management beli eve it is an important indicator for the Group as the profile varies greatly between activities: The fixed business has fixed Capex requirements that are mainly discretionary (network, platforms, general), and variable Capex requirements related to the connection of new customers and the purchase of Customer Premise Equipment (TV decoder, modem, etc.).

Mobile Capex is mainly driven by investment in new mobile sites, upgrade to new mobile technology and licenses to operate; once engaged and operational, there are limited further Capex requirements.

Other Capex: Mainly related to costs incurred in acquiring content rights. Operating free cash flow (OpFCF) is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Capex. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for operating cash flow as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows in accordance with IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements. It is simply a calculation of the two above mentioned non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are used by different companies for differing purposes and are often calculated in ways that reflect the circumstances of those companies. You should exercise caution in comparing Adjusted EBITDA as reported by us to Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein differs from the definition of "Consolidated Combined Adjusted EBITDA" for purposes of any of the indebtedness of the Altice Group. The financial information presented in this presentation including but not limited to the quarterly financial information, pro forma financial information as well as Adjusted EBITDA and OpFCF is unaudited. In addition, the presentation of these measures is not intended to and does not comply with the reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and will not be subject to review by the SEC; compliance with its requirements would require us to make changes to the presentation of this information. 2 Altice Europe Q2 2020 Summary Subscriber net gains in all geographies and all segments despite shops closed in April and May Telecom revenue ex equipment and roaming grew by +4.2% Telecom EBITDA grew by +1.0% with higher EBITDA margin Total OpFCF grew by +14.1% Fastfiber transaction in Portugal closed: €1.6 billion cash received, €750 million earn-out Altice USA stake monetized for €534 million Altice Corporate facility maturity extended €470 million annual interest savings achieved €3.7 billion liquidity, no material maturity before 2025, €1.2 billion debt repaid since the start of Q2 Maintaining FY 2020 guidance. Mid-term organic FCF > €1 billion For footnotes see slide 22 3 Telecom Commercial Performance - Residential Fixed Fibre conversion is accelerating in France Residential fixed net adds ('000) France Portugal Israel Dominican Republic Altice Europe +53 +37 +40 +31 +1 +7 +6 +7 +1 +2 +71 +100 +35 +29 +6 +7 -1 +2 +112 +139 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Total Fibre Total Fibre Total Fibre Total Fibre Total Fibre Base: 6.4m (+2% YoY) Base: 1.6m (+1% YoY) Base: 1.0m (+4% YoY) Base: 0.3m (+3% YoY) Base: 9.4m (+2% YoY) of which 48% fibre of which 63% fibre of which 59% fibre of which 57% fibre 4 Telecom Commercial Performance - Residential Mobile Positive subscriber trends despite majority of shops closed in April and May Residential postpaid mobile net adds ('000) France Portugal Israel Dominican Republic Altice Europe +155 +105 +99 +110 +31 +17 +14 +5 +5 -10 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Base: 14.6m (+4% YoY) Base: 3.1m (+4% YoY) Base: 1.2m (+2% YoY) Base: 0.6m (+3% YoY) Base: 19.5m (+4% YoY) 5 Altice Europe Revenue Trends Residential service revenue continues to grow Total Telecom ex equipment & roaming (€m) (€m) +4.2% 3,583 3,540 277 202 3,202 231 175 3,073 1,108 1,175 1,060 1,158 2,044 2,052 2,014 2,045 Components of Q2 2020 revenue trends YoY • Telecom ex equipment and roaming: +4.2% • Residential services: +1.5% • Business services: +9.2% • Equipment sales: -24.3% • Media: -27.0% Revenue ex equipment and roaming growth evolution YoY +12.2% +6.4% +4.4% +4.2% +2.1% (76) (64) +2.7% +0.6% +1.4% +1.5% Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 -2.0% Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Residential services Business services Equipment sales Media Eliminations Residential services Telecom For footnotes see slide 22 6 Altice France Revenue Trends Residential service revenue continues to grow Total Telecom ex equipment & roaming (€m) (€m) +6.4% 2,590 2,595 56 104 2,390 181 131 2,246 817 908 781 893 1,487 1,500 1,464 1,497 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Residential services Business services Equipment sales Media ' For footnotes see slide 22 Components of Q2 2020 revenue trends YoY • Telecom ex equipment and roaming: +6.4% • Residential services: +2.2% • Business services: +14.3% • Equipment sales: -27.6% • Media: -46.0% Revenue ex equipment and roaming growth evolution YoY +15.6% +8.6% +6.4% +4.8% +3.1% +0.9% +1.1% +2.6% +2.2% -1.6% Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Residential services Telecom 7 Altice International Revenue Trends Total Telecom ex equipment & roaming (€m) (€m) 1,013 -1.9% 951 116 88 827 812 141 118 126 109 235 246 215 230 522 499 486 473 Q2-19 Q2-20 Q2-19 Q2-20 Portugal Israel Dominican Republic Teads For footnotes see slide 22 Components of Q2 2020 revenue trends YoY • Telecom ex equipment and roaming: -1.9% • Portugal: -2.8% • Israel: +6.9% (CC +2.3%) • Dominican Republic: -13.3% (CC -5.8%) • Teads: -24.3% (CC -24.9%) Revenue ex equipment and roaming growth evolution YoY +1.1% +2.8% +3.0% -0.4% -0.2% +3.1% +2.1% -0.1% -1.9% -3.1% Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Residential services Telecom 8 Altice Europe Financials €m Q2-19 Q2-20 Growth YoY Reported Growth YoY Constant FX France 2,590 2,595 +0.2% +0.2% Altice International 1,014 951 -6.2% -6.3% Altice TV 57 58 - - Corporate and Other, Eliminations -76 -64 - - Total Revenue 3,583 3,540 -1.2% -1.2% Telecom Revenue 3,383 3,402 +0.6% +0.6% France 1,078 1,067 -1.0% -1.0% Altice International 393 379 -3.5% -3.3% Altice TV -23 3 - - Corporate and Other, Eliminations -11 -10 - - Total EBITDA 1,436 1,439 +0.2% +0.3% Telecom EBITDA 1,411 1,426 +1.0% +1.0% France 512 607 +18.6% +18.6% Altice International 204 175 -14.6% -13.8% Altice TV -28 3 - - Corporate and Other, Eliminations -9 -9 - - Total OpFCF 680 776 +14.1% +14.3% Telecom OpFCF 678 769 +13.4% +13.4% For footnotes see slide 22 9 Altice Europe Capital Structure Altice Europe N.V Net Debt €28,589m Net Leverage 5.2x Altice TV 100% 100% Altice Corporate Financing (ACF) Net Debt €(4)m Net Debt €1,059m Telecom Perimeter net leverage: 4.9x Capital structure simplified with direct access to free cash flow

No significant debt maturities until 2025, WAL of 6.1 years

Significant liquidity of €3.7 billion

Reduced WACD from 5.0% to 4.6% since year-end 2019

year-end 2019 86% of debt at fixed interest rate

Additional opportunities to further decrease interest cost 100% Altice France Net Debt €21,017m Net Leverage 5.1x Undrawn RCF €1,601m 100% Altice International Net Debt €6,524m Net Leverage 4.3x Undrawn RCF €528m Restricted Groups Altice France silo Altice International silo For footnotes see slide 22 10 Q2 2020 Free Cash Flow Altice Europe Altice Europe excluding TV (€m) 773 (303) (25) (205) 146 (596) (93) (31) 115 OpFCF Interest Pensions Taxes Change in WC Ex-TV TV Altice Europe & other FCF FCF FCF Altice Europe mid-termfull-year organic FCF target1: > €1 billion 1. Excluding spectrum and significant litigations 11 Update on Cash Interest Savings Program Lower interest costs to drive higher FCF generation Altice Europe interest cost evolution Components of lower interest costs (€bn) • FY 2019 (A) 1.84 - €470m ✓ • Accrued interest starting point for FY 2019 • FY 2020E (B) 1.56 - €230m 1.37 • Cash interest expected for FY 2020 1.14 • FY 2020E Pro Forma (C) • €422m savings locked in from refinancing activity in 2019 and significant refinancing and swaps restructuring in January 2020 • €48m savings locked in from ACF FY 2019 FY 2020E FY 2020E PF FY 2022 extension in May 2020 (A) (B) (C) (D) • FY 2022E (D) • Target to achieve overall €700m interest savings For footnotes see slide 22 12 FY 2020 Outlook Update Maintaining 2020 guidance Revenue Accelerate residential service revenue growth in our key geographies (+1.5% year to date) Grow Group revenue (+1.2% year to date) Main negative financial impacts include: EBITDA Grow Group EBITDA (+0.6% year to date) Leverage Further delever (target leverage of 4.0x to 4.5x net debt to EBITDA1) 1. Target leverage for the Telecom Perimeter Sale of equipment while shops were closed

Roaming

Advertising Key assumptions: Gradual economic recovery after lockdowns have been lifted 13 Q&A 14 Appendix 15 Detailed Financials €m Q2-19 Q2-20 Growth YoY Reported Growth YoY Constant FX France 2,590 2,595 +0.2% +0.2% Portugal 522 499 -4.2% -4.2% Israel 235 246 +4.5% +0.1% Dominican Republic 141 118 -16.1% -8.8% Teads 116 88 -24.3% -24.9% Altice TV 57 58 - - Corporate and Other, Eliminations -76 -64 - - Total Revenue 3,583 3,540 -1.2% -1.2% France 1,078 1,067 -1.0% -1.0% Portugal 213 201 -5.7% -5.7% Israel 90 95 +6.0% +1.5% Dominican Republic 70 59 -15.9% -8.5% Teads 20 24 +21.7% +20.7% Altice TV -23 3 - - Corporate and Other, Eliminations -11 -10 - - Total EBITDA 1,436 1,439 +0.2% +0.3% France 512 607 +18.6% +18.6% Portugal 117 87 -25.7% -25.7% Israel 30 28 -6.0% -10.0% Dominican Republic 39 37 -5.0% +2.6% Teads 18 22 +23.7% +22.6% Altice TV -28 3 - - Corporate and Other, Eliminations -9 -9 - - Total OpFCF 680 776 +14.1% +14.3% For footnotes see slide 22 16 Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Unaudited GAAP Measures1 For the six months ended €m June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Revenue 7,165.5 Purchasing and subcontracting costs -1,883.7 Other operating expenses -1,337.9 Staff costs and employee benefits -712.5 Total 3,231.4 Share-based expense -23.9 Rental expense operating lease -457.1 Adjusted EBITDA 2,750.4 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -2,463.8 Share-based expense 23.9 Other expenses and income -33.2 Rental expense operating lease 457.1 Operating profit/(loss) 734.4 Capital expenditure (accrued) 1,385.3 Capital expenditure - working capital items 301.9 Payments to acquire tangible and intangible assets 1,687.1 Operating free cash flow (OpFCF) 1,365.1 For footnotes see slide 22 17 Altice Europe Debt Maturity Profile1 (€bn) 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.2 0.1 4.9 12.3 5.1 6.5 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Altice France Altice International Altice Corporate Financing 1. Maturity profile excluding leases/other debt (c. €147 million) 18 Q2 2020 Free Cash Flow Altice Europe Altice Europe (€m) excluding TV 7 39 (39) (1,423) 773 2,118 2,200 777 (303) (25) (205) (93) 146 (31) 115 OpFCF Interest Pensions Taxes Change in Ex-TV TV Altice M&A Other Net debt Gross debt Change WC FCF FCF Europe investing reduction1 reduction1 in & other FCF activities cash The increase in gross and net debt as shown includes €39 million of non-cash movements related to swaps and foreign exchange currency translation 19 Pro Forma Net Debt Reconciliation as of June 30, 2020 €m Actual Pro Forma Altice Europe Reconciliation to Swap Adjusted Debt Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions 32,619 30,619 Value of debenture and loans from financial Institutions in foreign currency converted at closing FX rate -43,388 -43,388 Value of debenture and loans from financial institutions in foreign currency converted at hedged rate 42,862 42,862 Transaction costs 266 266 Total Swap Adjusted Value of Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions 30,359 30,359 Commercial Paper 32 32 Overdraft 11 11 Other debt and leases 136 136 Cancellation of call premium -13 -13 Pro forma debt repayment 0 -342 Gross Debt Consolidated 30,524 30,182 Altice Altice Altice Altice Altice Altice Europe (Actual) Telecom Corporate Europe TV Europe Perimeter Financing Consolidated Gross Debt Consolidated 29,465 1,060 - - 30,524 Cash -1,562 -0 -4 -7 -1,573 Net Debt Consolidated 27,903 1,059 -4 -7 28,951 Altice Altice Altice Altice Altice Altice Europe (Pro Forma) Telecom Corporate Europe TV Europe Perimeter Financing Consolidated Gross Debt Consolidated 29,122 1,060 - - 30,182 Cash -1,581 -0 -4 -7 -1,593 Net Debt Consolidated 27,541 1,059 -4 -7 28,589 For footnotes see slide 22 20 Pro Forma Net Leverage Reconciliation as of June 30, 2020 €m Altice Telecom Perimeter Altice Altice Intra-Group Altice Altice Altice TV ACF Others Europe Altice Europe (Pro Forma) Telecom Eliminations France International Consolidated Perimeter Gross Debt Consolidated 21,503 7,619 29,122 - 1,060 - 30,182 Cash -486 -1,096 -1,581 -4 -0 -7 - -1,593 Net Debt Consolidated 21,017 6,524 27,541 -4 1,059 -7 28,589 LTM Standalone 4,210 1,546 5,756 -111 - -31 - 5,614 Eliminations - -0 -0 - - - -7 -8 Corporate Costs - -2 -2 - 2 - LTM EBITDA Consolidated 4,210 1,544 5,754 -111 - -29 -7 5,606 PF L'Express / Libération 10 - 10 - - - - 10 LTM EBITDA Consolidated PF 4,220 1,544 5,763 -111 - -29 -7 5,616 Gross Leverage (LTM EBITDA) 5.1x 4.9x 5.1x 5.4x Net Leverage (LTM EBITDA) 5.0x 4.2x 4.8x 5.1x L2QA EBITDA Consolidated PF 4,088 1,507 5,595 -51 - -27 -5 5,512 Gross Leverage (L2QA EBITDA) 5.3x 5.1x 5.2x 5.5x Net Leverage (L2QA EBITDA) 5.1x 4.3x 4.9x 5.2x For footnotes see slide 22 21 Additional Footnotes Telecom revenue excludes eliminations Page 3, 6 Sale of 49.99% of Fastfiber: €1,573 million cash proceeds received at closing on April 17, 2020. In addition, €750 million earn-out consisting of €375 million in December 2021 and €375 million in December Page 3 2026 Debt repaid since Q2 2020 consists of the partial repayment of the Altice Corporate facility (€668 million on May 19, 2020), the repayment of the Altice Finco S.A. $385m 7.625%, 2025 notes on July 22, 2020 (€342m of principal and €13m of call premium) and partial repayment of the $2,750m 7.500%, 2026 Senior Secured Notes at Altice International (€140 million) €3.7 billion liquidity includes €2.1 billion of undrawn revolvers and €1.6 billion of cash. The €1.6 billion of cash is including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2021 (not including the €375 Pages 3, 10 million earn-out to be received in December 2026) and the repayment of the Altice Finco S.A. $385m 2025, 7.625% notes on July 22, 2020 (€342 million of principal and €13 million of call premium). It excludes funding of the Covage acquisition expected in H2 2020 and any associated construction-related EBITDA Financials are shown on a pro forma standalone reporting basis and Group figures are shown on a pro forma consolidated basis and are shown under IFRS 15 accounting standard. Financials exclude Pages 6, 7, 8, 9, 16 press magazine Groupe L'Express (following disposal on July 30, 2019) and daily newspaper Libération (following announcement of transfer to a non-profit foundation on May 14, 2020) from 1/1/19 Equipment sales refers to residential equipment sales only Pages 6, 7, 8 Teads gross revenue is presented before discounts (net revenue after discounts is recognised in the consolidated financial statements) Pages 8, 16 Leverage is shown on an L2QA basis Pages 10, 21 Group net debt is pro forma for the €375 million earn-out in December 2021 related to the sale of 49.99% of Fastfiber and includes €7 million of cash at Altice Europe and other subsidiaries outside debt silos Altice Europe net debt excludes operating lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16 Altice France net debt includes €4.3 billion equivalent of Senior Notes issued at Altice France Holding Altice France RCF is undrawn, Altice France Hivory OpCo RCF is undrawn, Altice France Holding RCF is undrawn, Altice International RCF is undrawn Pro forma for total annual interest savings realized from refinancing transactions completed in 2020. Includes interest savings pro forma for debt reduction expected to be made with proceeds from recent Page 12 disposals and cash available on balance sheet The difference in consolidated revenue as reported for Altice Europe in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP measures as of June 30, 2020 year to date and the Pro Forma Financial Information for Altice Page 17 Europe as disclosed in this presentation is mainly due to Teads gross revenue which are presented before discounts in this presentation (net revenue after discounts are recognised in the financial statements) The €1.6 billion of cash is including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2021 (not including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2026) and the repayment of the Altice Pages 20, 21 Finco S.A. $385m 7.625%, 2025 notes on July 22, 2020 (€342 million of principal and €13 million of call premium). 