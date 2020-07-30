Altice Europe N.V.: Q2 2020 Results Presentation - 30.07.2020 - 6:00pm CET

Log in
07/30/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Altice Europe

Q2 2020 Results

July 30, 2020

Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: our future financial conditions and performance, results of operations and liquidity; our strategy, plans, objectives, prospects, growth, goals and targets; and future developments in the markets in which we participate or are seeking to participate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project" or "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will be achieved or accomplished. To the extent that statements in this presentation are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward-looking statements, which, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including risks referred to in our annual and quarterly reports.

FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains measures and ratios (the "Non-GAAP Measures"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Capital Expenditure ("Capex") and Operating Free Cash Flow, that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting standards. We present Non-GAAP Measures because we believe that they are of interest to the investors and similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies or have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our, or any of our subsidiaries', operating results as reported under IFRS or other generally acce pted accounting standards. Non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of our, or any of our subsidiaries', performance or liquidity under IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles, including U.S. GAAP. In particular, you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to (a) operating profit or profit for the period (as determined in accordance with IFRS) as a measure of our, or any of our operating entities', operating performance, (b) cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of our, or any of our subsidiaries', ability to meet its cash needs or (c) any other measures of performance under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting standards. In addition, these measures may also be defined and calculated differently than the corresponding or similar terms under the terms governing our existing debt.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, other expenses and income (capital gains, non-recurring litigation, restructuring costs) and share-based expenses and after operating lease expenses. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for operating income as the effects of depreciation, amortization and impairment, excluded from this measure do ultimately affect the operating results, which is also presented within the annual consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements.

Capital expenditure (Capex), while measured in accordance with IFRS principles, is not a term that is defined in IFRS. However, Altice's management beli eve it is an important indicator for the Group as the profile varies greatly between activities:

  • The fixed business has fixed Capex requirements that are mainly discretionary (network, platforms, general), and variable Capex requirements related to the connection of new customers and the purchase of Customer Premise Equipment (TV decoder, modem, etc.).
  • Mobile Capex is mainly driven by investment in new mobile sites, upgrade to new mobile technology and licenses to operate; once engaged and operational, there are limited further Capex requirements.
  • Other Capex: Mainly related to costs incurred in acquiring content rights.

Operating free cash flow (OpFCF) is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Capex. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for operating cash flow as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows in accordance with IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements. It is simply a calculation of the two above mentioned non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are used by different companies for differing purposes and are often calculated in ways that reflect the circumstances of those companies. You should exercise caution in comparing Adjusted EBITDA as reported by us to Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein differs from the definition of "Consolidated Combined Adjusted EBITDA" for purposes of any of the indebtedness of the Altice Group. The financial information presented in this presentation including but not limited to the quarterly financial information, pro forma financial information as well as Adjusted EBITDA and OpFCF is unaudited. In addition, the presentation of these measures is not intended to and does not comply with the reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and will not be subject to review by the SEC; compliance with its requirements would require us to make changes to the presentation of this information.

2

Altice Europe Q2 2020 Summary

Subscriber net gains in all geographies and all segments despite shops closed in April and May

Telecom revenue ex equipment and roaming grew by +4.2%

Telecom EBITDA grew by +1.0% with higher EBITDA margin

Total OpFCF grew by +14.1%

Fastfiber transaction in Portugal closed: €1.6 billion cash received, €750 million earn-out Altice USA stake monetized for €534 million

Altice Corporate facility maturity extended

€470 million annual interest savings achieved

€3.7 billion liquidity, no material maturity before 2025, €1.2 billion debt repaid since the start of Q2

Maintaining FY 2020 guidance. Mid-term organic FCF > €1 billion

For footnotes see slide 22

3

Telecom Commercial Performance - Residential Fixed

Fibre conversion is accelerating in France

Residential fixed net adds

('000)

France

Portugal

Israel

Dominican Republic

Altice Europe

+53

+37

+40

+31

+1

+7

+6

+7

+1

+2

+71

+100

+35

+29

+6

+7

-1

+2

+112

+139

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Total

Fibre

Total

Fibre

Total

Fibre

Total

Fibre

Total

Fibre

Base: 6.4m (+2% YoY)

Base: 1.6m (+1% YoY)

Base: 1.0m (+4% YoY)

Base: 0.3m (+3% YoY)

Base: 9.4m (+2% YoY)

of which 48% fibre

of which 63% fibre

of which 59% fibre

of which 57% fibre

4

Telecom Commercial Performance - Residential Mobile

Positive subscriber trends despite majority of shops closed in April and May

Residential postpaid mobile net adds

('000)

France

Portugal

Israel

Dominican Republic

Altice Europe

+155

+105

+99

+110

+31

+17

+14

+5

+5

-10

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Base: 14.6m (+4% YoY)

Base: 3.1m (+4% YoY)

Base: 1.2m (+2% YoY)

Base: 0.6m (+3% YoY)

Base: 19.5m (+4% YoY)

5

Altice Europe Revenue Trends

Residential service revenue continues to grow

Total

Telecom ex equipment & roaming

(€m)

(€m)

+4.2%

3,583

3,540

277

202

3,202

231

175

3,073

1,108

1,175

1,060

1,158

2,044

2,052

2,014

2,045

Components of Q2 2020 revenue trends YoY

Telecom ex equipment and roaming:

+4.2%

Residential services:

+1.5%

Business services:

+9.2%

Equipment sales:

-24.3%

Media:

-27.0%

Revenue ex equipment and roaming growth evolution YoY

+12.2%

+6.4%

+4.4% +4.2%

+2.1%

(76)

(64)

+2.7%

+0.6%

+1.4%

+1.5%

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

-2.0%

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Residential services

Business services

Equipment sales

Media

Eliminations

Residential services

Telecom

For footnotes see slide 22

6

Altice France Revenue Trends

Residential service revenue continues to grow

Total

Telecom ex equipment & roaming

(€m)

(€m)

+6.4%

2,590

2,595

56

104

2,390

181

131

2,246

817

908

781

893

1,487

1,500

1,464

1,497

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Residential services

Business services

Equipment sales

Media

'

For footnotes see slide 22

Components of Q2 2020 revenue trends YoY

Telecom ex equipment and roaming:

+6.4%

Residential services:

+2.2%

Business services:

+14.3%

Equipment sales:

-27.6%

Media:

-46.0%

Revenue ex equipment and roaming growth evolution YoY

+15.6%

+8.6%

+6.4%

+4.8%

+3.1%

+0.9%

+1.1%

+2.6%

+2.2%

-1.6%

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Residential services

Telecom

7

Altice International Revenue Trends

Total

Telecom ex equipment & roaming

(€m)

(€m)

1,013

-1.9%

951

116

88

827

812

141

118

126

109

235

246

215

230

522

499

486

473

Q2-19

Q2-20

Q2-19

Q2-20

Portugal

Israel

Dominican Republic

Teads

For footnotes see slide 22

Components of Q2 2020 revenue trends YoY

Telecom ex equipment and roaming:

-1.9%

Portugal:

-2.8%

Israel:

+6.9% (CC +2.3%)

Dominican Republic:

-13.3% (CC -5.8%)

Teads:

-24.3% (CC -24.9%)

Revenue ex equipment and roaming growth evolution YoY

+1.1%

+2.8%

+3.0%

-0.4%

-0.2%

+3.1%

+2.1%

-0.1%

-1.9%

-3.1%

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Residential services

Telecom

8

Altice Europe Financials

€m

Q2-19

Q2-20

Growth YoY Reported

Growth YoY Constant FX

France

2,590

2,595

+0.2%

+0.2%

Altice International

1,014

951

-6.2%

-6.3%

Altice TV

57

58

-

-

Corporate and Other, Eliminations

-76

-64

-

-

Total Revenue

3,583

3,540

-1.2%

-1.2%

Telecom Revenue

3,383

3,402

+0.6%

+0.6%

France

1,078

1,067

-1.0%

-1.0%

Altice International

393

379

-3.5%

-3.3%

Altice TV

-23

3

-

-

Corporate and Other, Eliminations

-11

-10

-

-

Total EBITDA

1,436

1,439

+0.2%

+0.3%

Telecom EBITDA

1,411

1,426

+1.0%

+1.0%

France

512

607

+18.6%

+18.6%

Altice International

204

175

-14.6%

-13.8%

Altice TV

-28

3

-

-

Corporate and Other, Eliminations

-9

-9

-

-

Total OpFCF

680

776

+14.1%

+14.3%

Telecom OpFCF

678

769

+13.4%

+13.4%

For footnotes see slide 22

9

Altice Europe Capital Structure

Altice Europe N.V

Net Debt

€28,589m

Net Leverage

5.2x

Altice TV

100%

100%

Altice Corporate

Financing (ACF)

Net Debt

€(4)m

Net Debt

€1,059m

Telecom Perimeter net leverage: 4.9x

  • Capital structure simplified with direct access to free cash flow
  • No significant debt maturities until 2025, WAL of 6.1 years
  • Significant liquidity of €3.7 billion
  • Reduced WACD from 5.0% to 4.6% since year-end 2019
  • 86% of debt at fixed interest rate
  • Additional opportunities to further decrease interest cost

100%

Altice France

Net Debt

€21,017m

Net Leverage

5.1x

Undrawn RCF

€1,601m

100%

Altice International

Net Debt

€6,524m

Net Leverage

4.3x

Undrawn RCF

€528m

Restricted Groups

Altice France silo

Altice International silo

For footnotes see slide 22

10

Q2 2020 Free Cash Flow

Altice Europe

Altice Europe

excluding TV

(€m)

773

(303)

(25)

(205)

146

(596)

(93)

(31)

115

OpFCF

Interest

Pensions

Taxes

Change in WC

Ex-TV

TV

Altice Europe

& other

FCF

FCF

FCF

Altice Europe mid-termfull-year organic FCF target1: > €1 billion

1. Excluding spectrum and significant litigations

11

Update on Cash Interest Savings Program

Lower interest costs to drive higher FCF generation

Altice Europe interest cost evolution

Components of lower interest costs

(€bn)

FY 2019 (A)

1.84

- €470m

Accrued interest starting point for FY 2019

FY 2020E (B)

1.56

- €230m

1.37

Cash interest expected for FY 2020

1.14

FY 2020E Pro Forma (C)

€422m savings locked in from refinancing

activity in 2019 and significant refinancing

and swaps restructuring in January 2020

€48m savings locked in from ACF

FY 2019

FY 2020E

FY 2020E PF

FY 2022

extension in May 2020

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

FY 2022E (D)

Target to achieve overall €700m interest

savings

For footnotes see slide 22

12

FY 2020 Outlook Update

Maintaining 2020 guidance

Revenue

Accelerate residential service revenue growth in our key geographies (+1.5% year to date)

Grow Group revenue (+1.2% year to date)

Main negative financial impacts include:

EBITDA

Grow Group EBITDA

(+0.6% year to date)

Leverage

Further delever (target leverage of 4.0x to 4.5x net debt to EBITDA1)

1. Target leverage for the Telecom Perimeter

  • Sale of equipment while shops were closed
  • Roaming
  • Advertising

Key assumptions:

  • Gradual economic recovery after lockdowns have been lifted

13

Q&A

14

Appendix

15

Detailed Financials

€m

Q2-19

Q2-20

Growth YoY Reported

Growth YoY Constant FX

France

2,590

2,595

+0.2%

+0.2%

Portugal

522

499

-4.2%

-4.2%

Israel

235

246

+4.5%

+0.1%

Dominican Republic

141

118

-16.1%

-8.8%

Teads

116

88

-24.3%

-24.9%

Altice TV

57

58

-

-

Corporate and Other, Eliminations

-76

-64

-

-

Total Revenue

3,583

3,540

-1.2%

-1.2%

France

1,078

1,067

-1.0%

-1.0%

Portugal

213

201

-5.7%

-5.7%

Israel

90

95

+6.0%

+1.5%

Dominican Republic

70

59

-15.9%

-8.5%

Teads

20

24

+21.7%

+20.7%

Altice TV

-23

3

-

-

Corporate and Other, Eliminations

-11

-10

-

-

Total EBITDA

1,436

1,439

+0.2%

+0.3%

France

512

607

+18.6%

+18.6%

Portugal

117

87

-25.7%

-25.7%

Israel

30

28

-6.0%

-10.0%

Dominican Republic

39

37

-5.0%

+2.6%

Teads

18

22

+23.7%

+22.6%

Altice TV

-28

3

-

-

Corporate and Other, Eliminations

-9

-9

-

-

Total OpFCF

680

776

+14.1%

+14.3%

For footnotes see slide 22

16

Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Unaudited GAAP Measures1

For the six months ended

€m

June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

Revenue

7,165.5

Purchasing and subcontracting costs

-1,883.7

Other operating expenses

-1,337.9

Staff costs and employee benefits

-712.5

Total

3,231.4

Share-based expense

-23.9

Rental expense operating lease

-457.1

Adjusted EBITDA

2,750.4

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

-2,463.8

Share-based expense

23.9

Other expenses and income

-33.2

Rental expense operating lease

457.1

Operating profit/(loss)

734.4

Capital expenditure (accrued)

1,385.3

Capital expenditure - working capital items

301.9

Payments to acquire tangible and intangible assets

1,687.1

Operating free cash flow (OpFCF)

1,365.1

For footnotes see slide 22

17

Altice Europe Debt Maturity Profile1

(€bn)

0.1

0.1

0.1

1.2

0.1

4.9

12.3

5.1

6.5

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Altice France Altice International Altice Corporate Financing

1. Maturity profile excluding leases/other debt (c. €147 million)

18

Q2 2020 Free Cash Flow

Altice Europe

Altice Europe

(€m)

excluding TV

7

39

(39)

(1,423)

773

2,118

2,200

777

(303)

(25)

(205)

(93)

146

(31)

115

OpFCF

Interest

Pensions

Taxes

Change in

Ex-TV

TV

Altice

M&A

Other

Net debt

Gross debt

Change

WC

FCF

FCF

Europe

investing

reduction1

reduction1

in

& other

FCF

activities

cash

The increase in gross and net debt as shown includes €39 million of non-cash movements related to swaps and foreign exchange currency translation

19

Pro Forma Net Debt Reconciliation as of June 30, 2020

€m

Actual

Pro Forma

Altice Europe Reconciliation to Swap Adjusted Debt

Total Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions

32,619

30,619

Value of debenture and loans from financial Institutions in foreign currency converted at closing FX rate

-43,388

-43,388

Value of debenture and loans from financial institutions in foreign currency converted at hedged rate

42,862

42,862

Transaction costs

266

266

Total Swap Adjusted Value of Debenture and Loans from Financial Institutions

30,359

30,359

Commercial Paper

32

32

Overdraft

11

11

Other debt and leases

136

136

Cancellation of call premium

-13

-13

Pro forma debt repayment

0

-342

Gross Debt Consolidated

30,524

30,182

Altice

Altice

Altice

Altice

Altice

Altice Europe (Actual)

Telecom

Corporate

Europe

TV

Europe

Perimeter

Financing

Consolidated

Gross Debt Consolidated

29,465

1,060

-

-

30,524

Cash

-1,562

-0

-4

-7

-1,573

Net Debt Consolidated

27,903

1,059

-4

-7

28,951

Altice

Altice

Altice

Altice

Altice

Altice Europe (Pro Forma)

Telecom

Corporate

Europe

TV

Europe

Perimeter

Financing

Consolidated

Gross Debt Consolidated

29,122

1,060

-

-

30,182

Cash

-1,581

-0

-4

-7

-1,593

Net Debt Consolidated

27,541

1,059

-4

-7

28,589

For footnotes see slide 22

20

Pro Forma Net Leverage Reconciliation as of June 30, 2020

€m

Altice Telecom Perimeter

Altice

Altice

Intra-Group

Altice

Altice

Altice TV

ACF

Others

Europe

Altice Europe (Pro Forma)

Telecom

Eliminations

France

International

Consolidated

Perimeter

Gross Debt Consolidated

21,503

7,619

29,122

-

1,060

-

30,182

Cash

-486

-1,096

-1,581

-4

-0

-7

-

-1,593

Net Debt Consolidated

21,017

6,524

27,541

-4

1,059

-7

28,589

LTM Standalone

4,210

1,546

5,756

-111

-

-31

-

5,614

Eliminations

-

-0

-0

-

-

-

-7

-8

Corporate Costs

-

-2

-2

-

2

-

LTM EBITDA Consolidated

4,210

1,544

5,754

-111

-

-29

-7

5,606

PF L'Express / Libération

10

-

10

-

-

-

-

10

LTM EBITDA Consolidated PF

4,220

1,544

5,763

-111

-

-29

-7

5,616

Gross Leverage (LTM EBITDA)

5.1x

4.9x

5.1x

5.4x

Net Leverage (LTM EBITDA)

5.0x

4.2x

4.8x

5.1x

L2QA EBITDA Consolidated PF

4,088

1,507

5,595

-51

-

-27

-5

5,512

Gross Leverage (L2QA EBITDA)

5.3x

5.1x

5.2x

5.5x

Net Leverage (L2QA EBITDA)

5.1x

4.3x

4.9x

5.2x

For footnotes see slide 22

21

Additional Footnotes

Telecom revenue excludes eliminations

Page 3, 6

Sale of 49.99% of Fastfiber: €1,573 million cash proceeds received at closing on April 17, 2020. In addition, €750 million earn-out consisting of €375 million in December 2021 and €375 million in December

Page 3

2026

Debt repaid since Q2 2020 consists of the partial repayment of the Altice Corporate facility (€668 million on May 19, 2020), the repayment of the Altice Finco S.A. $385m 7.625%, 2025 notes on July 22,

2020 (€342m of principal and €13m of call premium) and partial repayment of the $2,750m 7.500%, 2026 Senior Secured Notes at Altice International (€140 million)

€3.7 billion liquidity includes €2.1 billion of undrawn revolvers and €1.6 billion of cash. The €1.6 billion of cash is including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2021 (not including the €375

Pages 3, 10

million earn-out to be received in December 2026) and the repayment of the Altice Finco S.A. $385m 2025, 7.625% notes on July 22, 2020 (€342 million of principal and €13 million of call premium). It

excludes funding of the Covage acquisition expected in H2 2020 and any associated construction-related EBITDA

Financials are shown on a pro forma standalone reporting basis and Group figures are shown on a pro forma consolidated basis and are shown under IFRS 15 accounting standard. Financials exclude

Pages 6, 7, 8, 9, 16

press magazine Groupe L'Express (following disposal on July 30, 2019) and daily newspaper Libération (following announcement of transfer to a non-profit foundation on May 14, 2020) from 1/1/19

Equipment sales refers to residential equipment sales only

Pages 6, 7, 8

Teads gross revenue is presented before discounts (net revenue after discounts is recognised in the consolidated financial statements)

Pages 8, 16

Leverage is shown on an L2QA basis

Pages 10, 21

Group net debt is pro forma for the €375 million earn-out in December 2021 related to the sale of 49.99% of Fastfiber and includes €7 million of cash at Altice Europe and other subsidiaries outside debt

silos

Altice Europe net debt excludes operating lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16

Altice France net debt includes €4.3 billion equivalent of Senior Notes issued at Altice France Holding

Altice France RCF is undrawn, Altice France Hivory OpCo RCF is undrawn, Altice France Holding RCF is undrawn, Altice International RCF is undrawn

Pro forma for total annual interest savings realized from refinancing transactions completed in 2020. Includes interest savings pro forma for debt reduction expected to be made with proceeds from recent

Page 12

disposals and cash available on balance sheet

The difference in consolidated revenue as reported for Altice Europe in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation to GAAP measures as of June 30, 2020 year to date and the Pro Forma Financial Information for Altice

Page 17

Europe as disclosed in this presentation is mainly due to Teads gross revenue which are presented before discounts in this presentation (net revenue after discounts are recognised in the financial

statements)

The €1.6 billion of cash is including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2021 (not including the €375 million earn-out to be received in December 2026) and the repayment of the Altice

Pages 20, 21

Finco S.A. $385m 7.625%, 2025 notes on July 22, 2020 (€342 million of principal and €13 million of call premium). It excludes funding of the Covage acquisition expected in H2 2020 and any associated

construction-related EBITDA

22

Disclaimer

Altice Europe NV published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 16:15:18 UTC
