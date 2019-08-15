Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Altice Europe N.V.    ATC   NL0011333752

ALTICE EUROPE N.V.

(ATC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altice Europe N : announces the publication of its 2019 half-yearly financial report - 15.08.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

August 15, 2019

Altice Europe N.V. announces the publication of its 2019 half-yearly

financial report

Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) today announces the publication of its 2019 half- yearly financial report which is now available on its website (altice.net).

Regulated Information

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets

Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Contacts

Head of Investor Relations Altice Europe

Vincent Maulay: +33 6 16 77 70 67 / vincent.maulay@altice.net

Head of Communications Altice Europe

Arthur Dreyfuss: +41 79 946 4931 / arthur.dreyfuss@altice.net

About Altice Europe

Altice Europe (ATC & ATCB), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is a convergent leader in telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer - centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 30 million customers over fibre networks and mobile broadband. Altice is also a provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. The company innovates with technology, research and development and enables people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables its customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment.

1

Disclaimer

Altice Europe NV published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 23:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
07:17pALTICE EUROPE N : announces the publication of its 2019 half-yearly financial re..
PU
08/01ALTICE USA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01ALTICE EUROPE N : shares jump after company lifts its targets
RE
07/31ALTICE : USA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/31ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : Q2 2019 Pro Forma Results - 31.07.2019 - 5:35pm CET
PU
07/12ALTICE USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
06/27Telecom Italia hopes board member appointment could improve shareholder dialo..
RE
06/21Italy pushing telecoms merger to break broadband logjam - sources
RE
06/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Google, Sotheby’s, Naspers
06/17Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 689 M
EBIT 2019 3 476 M
Net income 2019 2 192 M
Debt 2019 30 433 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,12x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 4 635 M
Chart ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Altice Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,16  €
Last Close Price 3,95  €
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Weill Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Drahi President & Executive Director
Jurgen van Breukelen Chairman
Malo Corbin Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Okhuijsen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE EUROPE N.V.134.55%5 212
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.89%230 458
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.97%87 402
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.90%76 828
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 648
BCE INC.14.31%41 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group