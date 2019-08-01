Log in
ALTICE EUROPE N.V.

(ATC)
Altice Europe N : shares jump after company lifts its targets

08/01/2019

PARIS (Reuters) - Altice Europe's shares jumped higher on Thursday, after the cable and telecoms group lifted its full-year financial targets.

Altice Europe shares were up 17.8% in early session trading.

Late on Wednesday, the company lifted its full-year targets after its French division swung back to growth in the second quarter, signalling that a turnaround was underway in its main market.

The group's founder and majority-owner Patrick Drahi, on a quest to reassure investors about the company's capacity to repay a hefty 30.1 billion-euro (£27.4 billion) debt, hailed the performance as proof that his strategic shift from cost-cutting towards gaining clients and selling assets was working.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. 16.91% 3.943 Delayed Quote.98.35%
ALTICE USA INC -1.19% 25.81 Delayed Quote.56.23%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 467 M
EBIT 2019 3 573 M
Net income 2019 2 002 M
Debt 2019 30 493 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,20x
P/E ratio 2020 7,93x
EV / Sales2019 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 3 954 M
Technical analysis trends ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,44  €
Last Close Price 3,37  €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Weill Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Drahi President & Executive Director
Jurgen van Breukelen Chairman
Malo Corbin Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Okhuijsen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE EUROPE N.V.98.35%4 400
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.69%234 205
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.82%85 820
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.40%78 759
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 231
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP CO PJSC2.59%41 482
