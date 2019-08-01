Altice Europe N : shares jump after company lifts its targets

Altice Europe shares were up 17.8% in early session trading.

Late on Wednesday, the company lifted its full-year targets after its French division swung back to growth in the second quarter, signalling that a turnaround was underway in its main market.

The group's founder and majority-owner Patrick Drahi, on a quest to reassure investors about the company's capacity to repay a hefty 30.1 billion-euro (£27.4 billion) debt, hailed the performance as proof that his strategic shift from cost-cutting towards gaining clients and selling assets was working.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)