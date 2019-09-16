Altice Europe announces the successful refinancing of Altice France, lowest coupon ever at 2.5% - 16.09.2019 - 7:30AM CET

Altice Europe announces the successful refinancing of Altice France,

lowest coupon ever at 2.5%

Annual interest savings in excess of €65 million

Targeting annual interest savings up to €700 million for Altice Europe

Altice France priced:

€2.0 billion equivalent of 8.25-year Senior Secured Notes at 3.375%

8.25-year Senior Secured Notes at 3.375% €550 million of 5.25-year Senior Secured Notes at 2.50%

September 16, 2019 - Altice Europe N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB) ("Altice Europe") announces that it has successfully priced and allocated €2.55 billion (equivalent) of new Senior Secured Notes at Altice France SA ("Altice France"), upsized from the original offering of €1.5 billion following significant excess demand:

€2.0 billion (equivalent) of 8.25-year euro and dollar Senior Secured Notes maturing in January 2028 with a weighted average cost on a fully euro swapped basis of 3.375%,

8.25-year euro and dollar Senior Secured Notes maturing in January 2028 with a weighted average cost on a fully euro swapped basis of 3.375%, €550 million of 5.25-year euro Senior Secured Notes maturing in January 2025 with a cost of 2.50%.

These Senior Secured Notes are the lowest coupon debt ever raised by Altice France under both Altice Europe's and previous shareholder's ownership. Total annual interest savings pro forma for this transaction are c.€65 million.

The proceeds from this transaction will be used by Altice France to redeem in full its existing €750 million and $815 million 2024 Senior Secured Notes and by Altice Luxembourg to redeem in full its existing €445 million and $636 million 2022 Senior Notes.

There is now no more maturity at Altice France and Altice Luxembourg before 2025.

This refinancing transaction further strengthens Altice Europe's liquidity profile. The average maturity of Altice Europe's debt capital structure has been extended from 6.0 to 6.3 years1, with both Altice France's and Altice Luxembourg's average maturity now at 6.9 years1.

As of June 30, 2019

1