Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Altice Europe N.V.    ATC   NL0011333752

ALTICE EUROPE N.V.

(ATC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/17 03:15:02 am
3.321 EUR   +2.72%
02:37aFrench telecoms group Orange to cut dividend by 30%
RE
04/10ALTICE EUROPE N : International - FY 2019 MD&A
PU
04/06ALTICE EUROPE N : France - FY 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

French telecoms group Orange to cut dividend by 30%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 02:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is pictured in a retail store in Bordeaux

Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday it would cut its dividend for the 2019 financial year by 30% and that it would review dividend policy for the 2020-2023 period in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

State-controlled Orange's move aims to protect the company's balance sheet when investors are looking closely at companies' cash resources as the world economy is facing recession.

It also comes amid heightened political pressure, with calls from the French government to limit or cancel dividend payments, especially companies that benefit from some state-supported schemes.

Orange now plans to pay 0.50 euro per share for 2019, a 20 euro cents decrease compared to the previously expected payment of 0.70 euro per share.

The Paris-based group had also previously said it would pay at least the same amount over the 2020-2023 period.

This represents a total reduction of 530 million euros ($576 million) in dividends for 2019, bringing the total payment for that year to 1.33 billion, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters on a call.

"Based on currently available information , Orange does not expect a significant deviation from its 2020 objectives, but we are closely monitoring the situation and its developments," Orange's Chief Executive Stephane Richard said in written comments.

Orange said earlier this year that it planned to have "flat positive" core operating profit for the 2020 financial year, as well as an organic cash flow of more than 2.3 billion euros for its telecom activities.

French companies that make use of state financial support to see them through the coronavirus crisis must scrap dividend payments to their shareholders, the government said last month.

"If you do not have the cash to pay tax or social security charges, then you also don't have cash to pay your shareholders, so don't pay a dividend," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the time.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. 0.59% 3.233 Delayed Quote.-43.75%
BOUYGUES -5.21% 25.45 Real-time Quote.-32.81%
ILIAD 1.41% 133 Real-time Quote.15.10%
ORANGE -1.37% 11.16 Real-time Quote.-14.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
02:37aFrench telecoms group Orange to cut dividend by 30%
RE
04/10ALTICE EUROPE N : International - FY 2019 MD&A
PU
04/06ALTICE EUROPE N : France - FY 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/24ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : Full Year and Q4 2019 Results Presentation - 24.03.2020 - 5..
PU
03/24ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : Full Year and Q4 2019 Pro Forma Results - 24.03.2020 - 5:35..
PU
03/24ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : Slide show results
CO
03/24ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : Annual results
CO
03/23ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : Q4 2019 Consensus - 23.03.2020 - 07:30am CET
PU
03/23ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : Full Year and Q4 2019 Results Conference Call Invitation - ..
PU
03/19ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 043 M
EBIT 2020 2 436 M
Net income 2020 -325 M
Debt 2020 33 756 M
Yield 2020 0,34%
P/E ratio 2020 -8,61x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
EV / Sales2021 2,39x
Capitalization 3 856 M
Chart ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Altice Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,52  €
Last Close Price 3,23  €
Spread / Highest target 395%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Weill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Drahi President & Executive Director
Jurgen van Breukelen Chairman
Armando Pereira Chief Operating Officer
Malo Pascal Jean-Pierre Corbin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE EUROPE N.V.-43.75%4 177
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.28%235 690
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.01%87 486
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-16.20%63 075
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.59%49 475
BCE INC.-2.68%37 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group