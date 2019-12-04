Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Altice Europe N.V.    ATC   NL0011333752

ALTICE EUROPE N.V.

(ATC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orange CEO says EU authorities are open to pan-European telecoms mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:11am EST

The European Union's top antitrust policymaker, Margrethe Vestager, is open to the idea of pan-European mergers in the telecoms market, Orange's boss Stéphane Richard said on Wednesday.

Richard said he met Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, along with his counterpart at Deutsche Telekom last Monday. Her tough approach toward competition rules led to the collapse of several mergers and the creation of new players in several national telecoms markets.

"We should not expect any major inflexion in the EU commission's approach toward in-market consolidation," Richard told analysts in Paris.

"But at the same time, she told us very clearly that she was very strongly in favour of network sharing and network consolidation, which is a form of consolidation."

He added: "The second point is that she told us that everything that is pan-European will be strongly supported by the EU Commission."

Richard reiterated there were no talks of any kind going on with Deutsche Telekom over a potential merger, following renewed market rumours for such a deal.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Stocks treated in this article : Bouygues, Orange, Iliad, Deutsche Telekom AG, Altice Europe N.V.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. -0.19% 5.22 Delayed Quote.207.71%
BOUYGUES 1.38% 36.77 Real-time Quote.15.73%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.13% 14.894 Delayed Quote.0.66%
ILIAD -0.04% 114.9 Real-time Quote.-6.28%
ORANGE -4.21% 13.745 Real-time Quote.1.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
05:11aOrange CEO says EU authorities are open to pan-European telecoms mergers
RE
05:01aModest Orange dividend overshadows European mobile mast plans
RE
11/29Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights
RE
11/25France will not exclude China's Huawei from 5G rollout - minister
RE
11/25Altice Europe to buy telecoms fibre company Covage for $1.1 billion
RE
11/25ACQUISITION OF 100% OF COVAGE BY SFR : 30am CET
PU
11/24FRANCE'S 5G SPECTRUM TO BE SOLD AT F : minister
RE
11/20Uncertainty over networks behind delay on French 5G spectrum - FFT
RE
11/14Altice to sell minority stake in Portuguese fibre network
RE
11/13ALTICE EUROPE N : third quarter results beat expectations on French growth
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 624 M
EBIT 2019 4 547 M
Net income 2019 2 188 M
Debt 2019 30 619 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,21x
P/E ratio 2020 -27,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 6 239 M
Chart ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Altice Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,02  €
Last Close Price 5,23  €
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Weill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Drahi President & Executive Director
Jurgen van Breukelen Chairman
Armando Pereira Chief Operating Officer
Malo Pascal Jean-Pierre Corbin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE EUROPE N.V.207.71%6 919
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.97%248 726
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.96%93 062
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.66%78 461
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 225
BCE INC.18.56%43 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group