Altice Europe N.V.

ALTICE EUROPE N.V.

(ATC)
  Report  
News 
News

Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights

0
11/29/2019 | 07:47am EST

Vivendi Canal+ and Qatar-based beIN Sports have won the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in France between 2021 and 2024 for a record 375 million euros (322.2 million pounds) a year, French sports daily l'Equipe reported.

BeIN confirmed in a statement on Friday that it had won the rights. It did not say how much it paid but described the price as "reasoned and thought-through." Canal+ declined to comment.

L'Equipe also reported that TF1, France's biggest TV broadcaster, obtained the right to show the final of the sport's most-watched club competition.

The sum paid by Canal+ and BeIN is higher than the 315 million euros a year RMC Sport paid for the rights up to 2021. RMC is part of SFR, the telecoms group owned by Altice Europe.

Before that, the Champions League rights had been held by Canal+ and BeIN.

(Reporting by Henri-Pierre Andre and Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE N.V. 2.12% 5.408 Delayed Quote.211.60%
TF1 1.02% 7.42 Real-time Quote.3.74%
VIVENDI 0.48% 25.05 Real-time Quote.17.11%
Latest news on ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
07:47aVivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights
RE
11/25France will not exclude China's Huawei from 5G rollout - minister
RE
11/25Altice Europe to buy telecoms fibre company Covage for $1.1 billion
RE
11/25ACQUISITION OF 100% OF COVAGE BY SFR : 30am CET
PU
11/24FRANCE'S 5G SPECTRUM TO BE SOLD AT F : minister
RE
11/20Uncertainty over networks behind delay on French 5G spectrum - FFT
RE
11/14Altice to sell minority stake in Portuguese fibre network
RE
11/13ALTICE EUROPE N : third quarter results beat expectations on French growth
RE
11/13Elon Musk deems UK too risky
11/08ALTICE EUROPE N.V. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 619 M
EBIT 2019 4 547 M
Net income 2019 2 188 M
Debt 2019 30 587 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,33x
P/E ratio 2020 38,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 6 312 M
Chart ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Altice Europe N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE EUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,93  €
Last Close Price 5,29  €
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Weill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Drahi President & Executive Director
Jurgen van Breukelen Chairman
Armando Pereira Chief Operating Officer
Malo Pascal Jean-Pierre Corbin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE EUROPE N.V.211.60%6 947
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.90%248 561
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.92%92 170
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.65%79 391
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 708
ORANGE5.26%43 482
