Altice : USA Announces Successful Pricing of $250 Million 6.500% Senior Guaranteed Notes Due 2029

Altice USA, Inc (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA”, or “the Company”), today
announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (the
“Issuer”) successfully priced an offering (the “Offering”) of $250.0
million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.500% Senior Guaranteed
Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes are being offered as additional
notes under the indenture, dated as of January 31, 2019, pursuant to
which the Issuer issued $1,500.0 million in aggregate principal amount
of its 6.500% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2029. The Notes will be issued
at an issue price of 101.75% of the principal amount plus accrued
interest from January 31, 2019. The Notes will bear interest at a rate
of 6.500% and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on February 1
and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2019. The Notes will
mature on February 1, 2029. The Offering is expected to close on or
about February 11, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to
repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the Issuer’s
revolving credit facility.
The Notes are being sold in a private placement only to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and non-U.S. persons pursuant
to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
“Securities Act”), subject to prevailing market and other conditions.
There is no assurance that the Offering will be completed or, if
completed, as to the terms on which they are completed. The Notes have
not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the
securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold
in the United States absent registration or unless pursuant to an
applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the
Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press
release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an
offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security,
including the Notes. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be
unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events, projections,
forecasts and expectations that are forward-looking statements. Any
statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical
fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. In addition, past performance of the Issuer
and its respective affiliates cannot be relied on as a guide to future
performance. The Issuer and its respective affiliates make no
representation on the accuracy and completeness of any of the
forward-looking statements, and, except as may be required by applicable
law, assume no obligations to supplement, amend, update or revise any
such statements or any opinion expressed to reflect actual results,
changes in assumptions or in the Issuer’s or it’s respective affiliates’
expectations, or changes in factors affecting these statements.
Accordingly, any reliance you place on such forward-looking statements
will be at your sole risk.
About Altice USA
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications
and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband,
pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising
services to approximately 4.9 million Residential and Business customers
across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005936/en/