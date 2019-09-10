Altice USA : Statement on Transaction by BC Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today makes the following statement following the sale of a portion of Altice USA shares by funds advised by BC Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board:

After the market closed today, funds advised by BC Partners (BCP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) elected to sell 20 million Altice USA Class A shares, representing approximately 40 percent of their stake in the company. Consistent with Altice USA’s share repurchase program, the company elected to purchase approximately 1.8 million of these shares for a total consideration of approximately $50 million. Following these transactions, BCP and CPPIB together own approximately 4.4% of Altice USA.

