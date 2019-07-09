Altice USA : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019 Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 p.m. CEST; 9:30 p.m. BST) to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT (10:05 p.m. CEST; 9:05 p.m. BST).

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO and Charles Stewart, Altice USA Co-President and CFO.

Dial-in access telephone numbers and webcast details for the conference call will be made available in advance. The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: http://alticeusa.com/investor-relations.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005881/en/