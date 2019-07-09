Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altice USA Inc    ATUS

ALTICE USA INC

(ATUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altice USA : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 p.m. CEST; 9:30 p.m. BST) to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT (10:05 p.m. CEST; 9:05 p.m. BST).

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO and Charles Stewart, Altice USA Co-President and CFO.

Dial-in access telephone numbers and webcast details for the conference call will be made available in advance. The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: http://alticeusa.com/investor-relations.

About Altice USA
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTICE USA INC
05:01pALTICE USA : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019 Results
BU
07/01ALTICE : Court Orders Dolan Case Against Altice Will Go to Trial
PR
06/17Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion
RE
06/17PATRICK DRAHI : Sotheby's snapped up by French tycoon Drahi for $3.7 billion
RE
06/17Drahi says to keep focus on TMT businesses after Sotheby's deal
RE
06/13Altice, Charter, DISH on DoJ shortlist for Sprint, T-Mobile assets
AQ
06/07ALTICE USA : Statement on Transactions by BC Partners and Canada Pension Plan In..
BU
06/06ALTICE USA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/06ALTICE USA : Completes Acquisition of Cheddar
BU
05/13ALTICE USA : to Participate in the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Me..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 839 M
EBIT 2019 1 993 M
Net income 2019 356 M
Debt 2019 22 241 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,77x
Capitalization 16 230 M
Chart ALTICE USA INC
Duration : Period :
Altice USA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 27,9  $
Last Close Price 24,4  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Stewart Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Abdelhakim Boubazine Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA INC47.88%16 369
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.97%241 153
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.32%90 011
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.24%82 098
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 779
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED19.59%42 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About