Altice USA : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday,
February 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST (10:30 p.m. CET; 9:30 p.m. GMT) to
discuss financial and operating results for the quarter and full year
ended December 31, 2018. A press release reporting the results will be
issued at 4:05 p.m. EST (10:05 p.m. CET; 9:05 p.m. GMT).
The call will be led by Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO and Charles Stewart,
Altice USA Co-President and CFO.
Dial-in Access telephone numbers:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In
Number: (844) 648-0890
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1
(647) 253-8653
Conference ID: 1427909
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following
website: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1899073/6AF7C2CCEFCAEA4EBEF9840B319827C8
Click here
for a company-compiled summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA
Q4 2018 results on a US GAAP basis.
The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to
the call on the company’s investor relations website: http://alticeusa.com/investor-relations
About Altice USA
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications
and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband,
pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary
content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million
residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum
and Suddenlink brands.
