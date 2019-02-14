Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altice USA Inc    ATUS

ALTICE USA INC

(ATUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altice USA : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 02:18pm EST

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST (10:30 p.m. CET; 9:30 p.m. GMT) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EST (10:05 p.m. CET; 9:05 p.m. GMT).

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO and Charles Stewart, Altice USA Co-President and CFO.

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 648-0890
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (647) 253-8653
Conference ID: 1427909

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1899073/6AF7C2CCEFCAEA4EBEF9840B319827C8

Click here for a company-compiled summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA Q4 2018 results on a US GAAP basis.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: http://alticeusa.com/investor-relations

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTICE USA INC
02:18pALTICE USA : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
10:23aALTICE USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
02/08ALTICE USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
02/07ALTICE : USA Announces Successful Pricing of $250 Million 6.500% Senior Guarante..
BU
02/07ALTICE : USA Announces Successful Pricing of New Term Loan
BU
02/05ALTICE USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
01/30ALTICE USA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
01/25ALTICE USA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/25ALTICE : USA Announces Successful Acquisition of Commitments to Refinance Its Re..
BU
01/04ALTICE USA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 567 M
EBIT 2018 1 556 M
Net income 2018 -55,2 M
Debt 2018 21 965 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 52,35
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
Capitalization 15 160 M
Chart ALTICE USA INC
Duration : Period :
Altice USA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Stewart Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Abdelhakim Boubazine Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA INC28.33%15 160
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.20%225 112
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.63%80 764
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.42%76 050
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 080
TELEFONICA0.37%43 124
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.