Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altice USA Inc    ATUS

ALTICE USA INC

(ATUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altice USA : to Launch Amazon Prime Video on Altice One

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Altice One Customers to Experience Seamless Access to Entire Prime Video Portfolio Including Award-Winning Amazon Originals

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announce plans to launch Amazon Prime Video on the Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform, providing seamless access to the entire Prime Video catalog, including Amazon Originals like 2019 Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy-winning Fleabag and Emmy-nominated Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and new releases Carnival Row, Undone and Late Night to Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink customers across the country.

Altice One is an ever-evolving platform that combines 4K video, high-speed broadband, powerful WiFi, and voice capabilities into a compact home hub with a personalized user interface, integrated access to streaming apps, and advanced search via a Bluetooth voice-activated remote control.

With this launch, the Prime Video app with award-winning content will be available directly on Altice One and alongside a user’s live, on demand, and streaming video services included with Altice One. Additionally, the Prime Video content will be accessible via the Altice One voice-activated remote control.

The integration of Prime Video is the latest enhancement to Altice One, which continues to evolve with new features and functionalities that simplify and improve the user experience, such as the recent launch of an all-new sports hub that gets fans to their must-see games faster and a refreshed home screen for faster navigation to popular live content.

This is the second innovative collaboration between Amazon and Altice USA; the two companies recently partnered on Altice Amplify, an industry-first intelligent home speaker that features high-fidelity audio from sound leader Devialet and Amazon Alexa Built-in for seamless smart home control, including control of Altice One.

“We are excited to bring Amazon Prime Video to the Altice One experience as we continue to provide our customers with the high-quality content they want, right at their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. “From Altice One to Altice Amplify, we are simplifying the entertainment and connectivity experience for our customers to bring them the content and features that matter most to them, all in one place.”

“Prime Video is committed to making streaming on demand and live entertainment as convenient as possible for our customers,” said Andrew Bennett, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video. “We are excited to work with Altice to give Prime members another convenient way to access their favorite Amazon Originals, purchase new-release shows and movies, or customize their entertainment lineup with Prime Video Channels.”

Altice One customers will have access to Prime Video in the coming months through the Prime Video app on the Altice One user interface and via the Amazon Prime Video mobile app. For more information on Altice One, click here in the Optimum region and here in the Suddenlink region.

Prime Video includes thousands of popular movies and TV shows such as critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals including the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Homecoming, Hanna, Fleabag, Good Omens, Donald Glover’s Guava Island, the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and Cold War, and the critically-acclaimed Beautiful Boy and Late Night. Prime Video offers users exclusive features like X-Ray as well as access to 4K UHD titles included with Prime at no additional cost. With Prime Video users can also rent or purchase titles or choose from more than 150 Prime Video Channels including Showtime, HBO, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, CBS All-Access, and STARZ.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTICE USA INC
10:01aALTICE USA : to Launch Amazon Prime Video on Altice One
BU
09/10ALTICE USA : Statement on Transaction by BC Partners and Canada Pension Plan Inv..
BU
09/09ALTICE USA : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Confer..
BU
09/05ALTICE : Mobile, the New ‘Unlimited Everything' Mobile Service, Is Here
BU
09/05ALTICE : Northland Hires Andy Parrott As Chief Operating Officer
PR
09/04ALTICE : Dolan Altice Lawsuit Settled; Settlement Agreement Posted; Comments by ..
PR
09/03ALTICE USA : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Com..
BU
08/22U.S. Internet Pricing Is All Over the Place. Help Us Investigate It.
DJ
08/21ALTICE : Dolan Versus Altice Lawsuit Trial Date Set September 4
PR
08/19ALTICE : USA Brings CuriosityStream to Optimum and Suddenlink Customers
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 857 M
EBIT 2019 1 975 M
Net income 2019 334 M
Debt 2019 22 535 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 57,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,22x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 19 043 M
Chart ALTICE USA INC
Duration : Period :
Altice USA Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 32,03  $
Last Close Price 29,40  $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Stewart Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Abdelhakim Boubazine Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA INC77.97%19 043
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.65%247 995
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP17.09%88 252
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.13%79 493
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 783
BCE INC.18.00%43 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group