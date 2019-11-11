Log in
ALTICE USA, INC.

Altice USA : to Participate in Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

11/11/2019

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO of Altice USA, will participate in the Morgan Stanley European TMT conference in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. EST (2:50 p.m. CET; 1:50 p.m. UK time).

To listen to a live webcast, please visit - https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271688&tp_key=4513fbd5e8&tp_special=8.

This webcast will be available for replay for 30 days after the event.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 796 M
EBIT 2019 1 918 M
Net income 2019 267 M
Debt 2019 22 531 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
Capitalization 16 545 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Abdelhakim Boubazine COO & President-Telecommunications
Michael Grau Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.58.78%16 545
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.57%248 685
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.07%89 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.18%82 310
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 465
BCE INC.17.21%43 037
