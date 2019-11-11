Altice USA : to Participate in Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO of Altice USA, will participate in the Morgan Stanley European TMT conference in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:50 a.m. EST (2:50 p.m. CET; 1:50 p.m. UK time).

To listen to a live webcast, please visit - https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271688&tp_key=4513fbd5e8&tp_special=8.

This webcast will be available for replay for 30 days after the event.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

