Altice USA : to Participate in Upcoming MoffettNathanson and J.P. Morgan Conferences

05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO, will participate in the MoffettNathanson 7th Annual Media & Communications Summit on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 and the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Both presentations will be held virtually.

The MoffettNathanson presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 12. To listen to a live webcast, please visit here.

The J.P. Morgan presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 13. To listen to a live webcast, please visit here.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience- based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 874 M
EBIT 2020 1 953 M
Net income 2020 296 M
Debt 2020 23 012 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 44,9x
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,84x
EV / Sales2021 3,76x
Capitalization 14 952 M
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 31,57  $
Last Close Price 24,99  $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Abdelhakim Boubazine COO & President-Telecommunications
Michael Grau Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-11.38%14 952
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.40%235 162
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.53%82 934
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-11.56%69 527
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.67%48 240
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.26%36 699
