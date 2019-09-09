Altice USA : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30am EDT.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1260697&tp_key=f511cb2207&tp_special=8.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

