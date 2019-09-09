Log in
Altice USA : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/09/2019

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, Altice USA CEO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30am EDT.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1260697&tp_key=f511cb2207&tp_special=8.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.


© Business Wire 2019
ALTICE USA INC76.45%18 881
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.05%244 272
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.81%88 367
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.84%79 086
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 028
BCE INC.17.82%43 430
