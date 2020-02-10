Reminder: Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results

Log in
02/10/2020 | 04:56pm EST

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EST.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Mike Grau, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 648-0890
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (647) 253-8653

Conference ID: 2542028

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2154077/31A6202F845A5C752DF4123F0BBC189D

Click here for a company-complied summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA results on a US GAAP basis.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.alticeusa.com

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.


© Business Wire 2020
