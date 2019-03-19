Log in
ALTICE USA INC

(ATUS)
Viacom warns customers its channels may stop airing on DirecTV

03/19/2019 | 06:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman exits the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc said on Tuesday it had begun warning DirecTV's 24 million subscribers its channels could stop being shown on the AT&T Inc-owned satellite TV service if it fails to reach a new contract by midnight March 22.

Viacom, the owner of MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, and Comedy Central, accused AT&T of abusing its powers after buying Time Warner Inc, which owns the Warner Bros Hollywood studios and HBO premium cable network.

Amid a wave of media consolidation, these types of conflicts have increased in frequency. In November AT&T-owned HBO stopped being carried on Dish's satellite television service after failing to reach a new deal and has not returned to the service. AT&T's DirecTV is a satellite TV rival to Dish.

In the current round of negotiations, Viacom balked at new deal terms that restricted its ability to strike deals with other digital distributors or launch new direct to consumer streaming services, said one source briefed on the negotiations.

AT&T has also insisted on terms that would benefit AT&T's advanced advertising business at the expense of its competitors, according to the source.

An AT&T spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Having recently acquired Time Warner, AT&T appears intent on using its new market power to prioritize its own content at the expense of consumers, who are growing increasingly dissatisfied with paying more for less," Bob Bakish, chief executive officer of Viacom, said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Viacom said it has reached new distribution deals with Altice USA Inc, Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Kenneth Li, Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)

By Helen Coster
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA INC -0.74% 21.48 Delayed Quote.30.99%
AT&T -0.39% 30.68 Delayed Quote.7.92%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC 0.87% 360.46 Delayed Quote.25.40%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.23% 39.83 Delayed Quote.17.24%
VIACOM -1.01% 27.52 Delayed Quote.8.21%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 836 M
EBIT 2019 1 992 M
Net income 2019 418 M
Debt 2019 21 945 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,27
P/E ratio 2020 19,87
EV / Sales 2019 3,77x
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
Capitalization 15 099 M
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Stewart Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Abdelhakim Boubazine Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA INC30.99%15 099
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.86%239 948
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.60%84 576
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.94%84 144
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 533
TELEFONICA6.62%46 113
