Altimmune to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14

05/08/2020 | 07:01am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market open and host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, May 14
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic: 855-327-6837
International: 631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10009533
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139687

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Contacts:  
Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450 617-430-7577
wbrown@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
