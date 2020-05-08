Altimmune to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14
05/08/2020 | 07:01am EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market open and host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
About Altimmune Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.