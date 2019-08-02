Log in
ALTIPLANO METALS INC

(APN)
Altiplano Adds New Chief Executive Officer and Anticipates Expansion

08/02/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2019) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company's accelerated growth and expansion of its Chilean operations and developing new opportunities.

Chairman and former CEO John Williamson stated, "We are excited to add Alastair McIntyre to our expanding management team. Alastair's education and experience in the resource sector compliments and strengthens our team. We are excited to have him lead the Company's Chilean expansion efforts and corporate growth strategies."

Alastair McIntyre holds a B.Sc. (Geology) and B.Comm. (Economics) from Dalhousie University with 30 years senior management experience in the metals and mining sector including roles with leading resource banks in Toronto, New York, Sydney and Hong Kong where he was responsible for structuring and executing hundreds of multi-million-dollar deals in multiple currencies, metals, and products for metal producers and consumers globally; in addition, holding roles in private equity and advisory focusing on the capital markets. Alastair began his career in Atlantic Canada as an exploration and underground mine geologist and currently holds MAusIMM CP (Man) and P. Geo (Limited) professional accreditations.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 3,950,000 common shares of the Company on or before August 1, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

About Altiplano

John Williamson, P.Geol., President and CEO of Altiplano, is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46702


© Newsfilecorp 2019
