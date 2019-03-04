Altisource Portfolio S A : Brian A. Simon Joins Lenders One as President ...

Mar 4, 2019

Brian A. Simon Joins Lenders One as President

Mortgage industry veteran to lead the cooperative

AUSTIN, March 4, 2019- Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, today announced that Brian A. Simon has been appointed President of Lenders One. Mr. Simon will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and strategic execution of the cooperative.

Mr. Simon joins Lenders One with over 20 years of mortgage experience and has extensive C-level leadership experience at large independent mortgage banks, including Chief Operating Officer of New Penn Financial (now known as NewRez), Chief Executive Officer of Caliber Funding LLC (acquired by Caliber Home Loans, Inc.) and Chief Operating Officer of Freedom Mortgage. Mr. Simon was most recently the President of Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC, a full-service litigation funding company.

'Brian brings deep industry experience to Lenders One as a seasoned mortgage banker and entrepreneur,' said William B. Shepro, Chief Executive Officer, Altisource and member of the Board of Directors of Lenders One. 'His vision and leadership in managing large mortgage organizations through economic cycles will help Lenders One leverage the power of its 230+ lender members and solution providers to compete and win.'

'I am extremely excited to join Lenders One at this very important time for our industry,' said Mr. Simon, President of Lenders One. 'With margins continuing to compress, now more than ever, Lenders One needs to help its members compete against larger and often better capitalized companies. I look forward to working with the Lenders One team and partnering with the Lenders One members and preferred providers to continue to develop and implement solutions that improve our members' competiveness and grow their earnings.'

Lenders One is hosting its 2019 Summit in Austin, TX on March 3-6. For more information, or to become a member, click here.

About Lenders One® Cooperative

Lenders One (LendersOne.com) was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, correspondent lenders and suppliers of mortgage products and services. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated approximately $270 billion of mortgages during 2017, collectively ranking as one of the largest retail mortgage entities in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.