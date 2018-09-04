Altisource Portfolio S A : Owners.com Launches Industry-Leading Features to Make the Ho...

Sep 4, 2018

Owners.com Launches Industry-Leading Features to Make the Home Search More Personalized and Efficient

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Property rankings and tour management tools allow home buyers to simplify their home search

ATLANTA, September 4, 2018- Owners.com, an innovative tech-enabled real estate brokerage committed to making real estate simpler for buyers and sellers, today announced the launch of several new featuresavailable online and via mobile that will help make the home search more personalized and stress-free. According to the National Association of Realtors[1], home buyers typically searched for 10 weeks and looked at a median of 10 homes during the home search process. Owners.com'snew proprietary property ranking and tour management technology can simplify the home search, save time and help buyers navigate listings more effectively through a highly personalized search. Buyers can now easily schedule and keep track of home tours online.

Customers can specify their preferences so that property listings are ranked based on a 'best match' algorithm (rather than removed from the search results). Additionally, customers can plan and book multiple home tours, while keeping track of all the viewings, observations and notes taken during each tour. With these new features, buyers and their agents can make the home search more efficient while reducing the risk of missing out on the right home in this competitive real estate market.

A recent survey by Owners.comof more than 1,000 consumers who recently purchased a home found that buyers are looking for their agent to save them time in the home buying process through tech-based tools. In fact, 46 percent want their agent to keep track of all their appointments, viewings or follow-ups in one place and 42 percent want the ability to schedule showings online. With technology and seamless access to data at the forefront of the home search, the key features of the new Owners.comexperience include:

Property preferences-based match: This tool provides buyers with the ability to navigate more effectively through property listings, by scoring the listings according to their match with the buyers' preferences, and ranking them accordingly in the buyers' search results. Home buyers can indicate how important different property and location attributes are for them, ranging from common features such as number of bedrooms or bathrooms, to more niche attributes such as a garden or double garage.

Property tour manager: To make it easier to for home buyers to quickly visit the homes they are interested in and allow them to increase their chances to be the first ones to see them, Owners.com offers the ability to schedule multiple property tours directly online or via mobile. The tour manager tool helps save time in the home search process by allowing more efficient communication with the agent and scheduling of multiple visits with a few clicks.

Property tour report: To help home buyers make sense of their housing options and make the best informed decisions on what houses to create an offer for, Owners.com agents provide buyers with a rich tour report delivered via email to the customer after each showing (soon also available online). The tour report features pictures and a property description, as well as information about each property visited including home details, neighborhood information and notes taken during the viewing, allowing buyers and their agent the ease of reviewing the insights about each tour in one place.

'Shopping for homes has historically been a tedious and sometimes overwhelming task - buyers spend an enormous amount of time sifting through hundreds of properties, manually scheduling multiple showings, and then trying to remember the key details of each property after the showing,' said Dario Cardile, Vice President, Growth Marketing at Owners.com. 'Owners.com is now making this entire experience far easier, by personalizing the search process and introducing tools to manage showings and tour observations. In today's fast moving and competitive market, the new Owners.com experience helps buyers save time and make better informed decisions, increasing their chances of getting into the right home and at the best possible price.'

Survey Methodology

The Owners.com® home buyer study was completed online among a random sample of the general U.S. population and an oversample of consumers in the Atlanta region. A total of 1,214 home buyers (defined as those who purchased a home within the last four years) participated. Interviewing was conducted by Echo Research, a global market analytics firm, from January 31 to February 8, 2018. The overall margin of error for this sample size is +/- 2.8 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

About Owners.com®

Owners.com is a tech-enabled real estate brokerage that handles all key aspects of the home buying and selling experience on one platform. Owners.com is a trade name of REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc. It provides a superior experience and savings through right-sized commission structures, smart digital tools and personalized service online and offline from local agents. It's this formula that can save consumers thousands at closing. For more information or to contact a local Owners.com real estate agent, visit Owners.com or follow them on facebook.com/ownerscom and twitter.com/ownersdotcom.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellencewith a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.