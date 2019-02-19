Altisource Portfolio S A : Premium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Disrupting...

Feb 19, 2019

Premium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

The Benefits of Blockchain as a Solution for Title and Escrow Transactions and Necessary Obstacles to Overcome

LUXEMBOURG, February 19, 2019- Premium Title, a national provider of title and escrow services, today released a white paper entitled, 'Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry: A Practitioner's View.' The white paper provides the benefits of a blockchain solution and the obstacles to overcome for blockchain to change how title insurance and settlement activity is performed within the real estate industry.

Blockchain technology is evolving quickly in today's FinTech segment and there are companies looking at ways to revolutionize and disrupt the title and settlement services industry. While the industry has experienced a dearth of meaningful technological innovation, most of the innovation revolves around automating archaic systems rather than promoting revolutionary thinking. Blockchain may provide a needed boost to disrupt the title and settlement industry.

There are numerous purported benefits for blockchain technology and most of them revolve around four main categories - transactional integrity, security, elimination of third-party intermediaries and speed. It is with these core benefits in mind that the white paper looks at the title and settlement transaction and some obstacles that might need to be solved to realize these sweeping benefits.

Click here to download the white paper, 'Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry: A Practitioner's View.'

