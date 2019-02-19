Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.    ASPS   LU0445408270

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

(ASPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Altisource Portfolio S A : Premium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Disrupting...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:59pm EST
Back to NewsPress ReleaseFeb 19, 2019

Premium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

The Benefits of Blockchain as a Solution for Title and Escrow Transactions and Necessary Obstacles to Overcome

LUXEMBOURG, February 19, 2019- Premium Title, a national provider of title and escrow services, today released a white paper entitled, 'Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry: A Practitioner's View.' The white paper provides the benefits of a blockchain solution and the obstacles to overcome for blockchain to change how title insurance and settlement activity is performed within the real estate industry.

Blockchain technology is evolving quickly in today's FinTech segment and there are companies looking at ways to revolutionize and disrupt the title and settlement services industry. While the industry has experienced a dearth of meaningful technological innovation, most of the innovation revolves around automating archaic systems rather than promoting revolutionary thinking. Blockchain may provide a needed boost to disrupt the title and settlement industry.

There are numerous purported benefits for blockchain technology and most of them revolve around four main categories - transactional integrity, security, elimination of third-party intermediaries and speed. It is with these core benefits in mind that the white paper looks at the title and settlement transaction and some obstacles that might need to be solved to realize these sweeping benefits.

Click here to download the white paper, 'Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry: A Practitioner's View.'

About Premium Title

Premium Title is a national provider of title and settlement services to the mortgage and real estate industry. Premium Title issues title insurance and performs closings for refinance, reverse mortgage, HELOC transactions, REO and non-default purchase and sale transactions, and bulk single-family purchases and refinances. Our customized solutions integrate directly with leading loan origination software, creating efficiency in the closing process. Premium Title is ALTA Best Practices certified and holds a #1 rating from Morningstar. Premium Title is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) family of businesses. For more information, please visit mypremiumtitle.com.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com'>

Disclaimer

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 19:58:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUT
02:59pALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO S A : Premium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Dis..
PU
12:36pPremium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Se..
GL
01/29ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO S A : Vendorly Announces Collaboration with Shared Assessme..
PU
01/29Vendorly Announces Collaboration with Shared Assessments
GL
01/22ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO S A : Releases Report on the State of the Originations ...
PU
01/22Altisource Releases Report on the State of the Originations Industry
GL
2018ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO S A : Releases Report on the State of the Servicer Indu...
PU
2018ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO S A : Owners.com® Customers Can Now Save Thousands with New..
PU
2018Owners.com® Customers Can Now Save Thousands with New Bundle Program
GL
2018ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO S A : Vendorly Expands Product Offering with the Launch of ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 774 M
EBIT 2018 46,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 68,08
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 428 M
Chart ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William B. Shepro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timo Vättö Chairman
Justin Vedder Chief Operating Officer-Origination Solutions
Michelle D. Esterman EVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Israel Meir President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.12.01%428
CBRE GROUP24.98%17 058
JONES LANG LASALLE INC30.30%7 517
ZILLOW GROUP INC17.50%7 508
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG7.10%3 031
FIRSTSERVICE CORP23.21%3 009
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.