Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.    ASPS   LU0445408270

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

(ASPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altisource to Hold Previously Announced Annual Shareholders Meeting by Virtual Means

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

LUXEMBOURG, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, announced today that due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on public gatherings issued by the government of Luxembourg, it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually, and will no longer include an in-person event. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (May 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central European Time), and the business items to be considered at the meeting, remain the same.

The virtual meeting will be conducted via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/m#/157819148 commencing at 9:00 a.m. Central European Time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Shareholder of Record

Shareholders of record are those shareholders holding their shares through an account with our transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. Shareholders of record may use the 16 digit control number found on their proxy cards to enter the virtual meeting.

Beneficial Holders

Beneficial holders are those holding their shares in "street name" through an account with a bank or broker. Beneficial holders wishing to attend to the virtual meeting need to register with Altisource no later than Thursday, May 14, 2020. To register, beneficial holders must: (i) obtain a "legal proxy" from the holder of record (e.g. their bank or broker); (ii) submit a copy of such legal proxy to corporate.secretary@altisource.lu; and (iii) provide an e-mail address to which Altisource can send the access information. Registration requests must be received by Altisource no later than 5:00 p.m. Central European Time, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Beneficial holders that successfully complete the registration process will receive an e-mail from Altisource confirming their registration and providing a control number to access the virtual meeting.

All shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials, even if they intend to attend the virtual meeting. The proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect this change in meeting format and may be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. Shareholders who previously sent in proxies, or voted by telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action.

Shareholders attending the virtual meeting will have the opportunity to submit written questions through the meeting web site.  

About Altisource®
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.altisource.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
T: (770) 612-7007
E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUT
04:50pAltisource to Hold Previously Announced Annual Shareholders Meeting by Virtua..
GL
04/27Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference C..
GL
03/02Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 20..
GL
03/02Lenders One Announces Member, Preferred Provider and Capital Markets Growth a..
GL
02/20Hubzu Identifies Top 25 Markets for REO Fix-and-Flip Properties
GL
02/20Altisource Releases Annual Report on the State of the Originations Industry
GL
01/23Altisource Releases Annual Report on the State of the Default Servicing Indu..
GL
2019Vendorly Broadens Vendor Management Methodology to Incorporate Third-Party Or..
GL
2019Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference C..
GL
2019Stephen J. Kolimaga Joins Altisource as Vice President, Enterprise Sales
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 393 M
EBIT 2020 -17,3 M
Net income 2020 -30,7 M
Debt 2020 168 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,37x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 133 M
Chart ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 8,55  $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William B. Shepro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian A. Simon President
Marcello Mastioni Chief Operating Officer
Michelle D. Esterman Chief Financial Officer
Israel Meir President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.-55.77%133
CBRE GROUP, INC.-32.13%13 622
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.15.19%11 260
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.0.53%6 010
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.16%5 379
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.-2.52%4 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group