Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Altitude Group plc    ALT   GB00B0LSFV82

ALTITUDE GROUP PLC

(ALT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 10:08:20 am
53.3855 GBp   -4.67%
10:03aALTITUDE : Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/05ALTITUDE : Trading Update and Notice of Interim Results
PU
08/15ALTITUDE : Potential Disposal and Directorate Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altitude : Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:03am EDT

This announcement is a replacement for one released on 30 September 2019 at 14:52pm under RNS number 1959O. The item changed is paragraph 4b) in the disclosure table below, the nature of the transaction, now reads 'Purchase' as opposed to 'Sale' as previously stated.

ALTITUDE GROUP PLC

(the 'Company' or 'Altitude')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Altitude Group plc (AIM: ALT), the operator of a leading marketplace for personalised products,announces that the Company has been informed of a purchase of ordinary shares of 0.4p each ('Ordinary Shares') in Altitude Group plc by a director of the Company.

Peter Hallett, Non-Executive Chairman, purchased 60,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 56 pence per Ordinary Share on 30 September 2019.

Following this purchase Mr. Hallett is beneficially interested in 364,866 Ordinary Shares representing 0.5% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Altitude Group plc

Nichole Stella, Chief Executive Officer

Graeme Couturier, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Hallett, Non-Executive Chairman

Via Instinctif - 020 7457 2020

finnCap ltd

020 7220 0500

Jonny Franklin-Adams (Corporate Finance)

Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance)

Richard Chambers (ECM)

Instinctif Partners (Financial PR)

020 7457 2020

Matthew Smallwood

Chantal Woolcock

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Hallett

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR: Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altitude Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VACSTYYSI39R89

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.4p

Identification code

GB00B0LSFV82

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

56 pence

60,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

30 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

Disclaimer

Altitude Group plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTITUDE GROUP PLC
10:03aALTITUDE : Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/05ALTITUDE : Trading Update and Notice of Interim Results
PU
08/15ALTITUDE : Potential Disposal and Directorate Change
PU
06/25ALTITUDE : Grant of Options
PU
05/28ALTITUDE : Unaudited full year results and operational update
PU
04/10ALTITUDE : Year-end trading update
PU
02/21UPDATE : Admission of Consideration Shares
PU
01/31ALTITUDE : Result of GM and Completion of Placings
PU
01/16UPDATE : Admission of Consideration Shares
PU
01/15ALTITUDE : Closing of Placings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -70,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 38,5 M
Chart ALTITUDE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Altitude Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTITUDE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 120,00  GBp
Last Close Price 56,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nichole Stella CEO, Executive Director & President-USA Operations
Peter John Hallett Non-Executive Chairman
Deborah Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Graeme Couturier Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin Roy Varley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTITUDE GROUP PLC-22.76%47
OMNICOM GROUP6.91%17 032
WPP GROUP20.25%15 801
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.90%11 658
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.4.51%8 349
JCDECAUX1.31%5 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group