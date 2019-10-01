Altitude : Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement is a replacement for one released on 30 September 2019 at 14:52pm under RNS number 1959O. The item changed is paragraph 4b) in the disclosure table below, the nature of the transaction, now reads 'Purchase' as opposed to 'Sale' as previously stated.

ALTITUDE GROUP PLC

(the 'Company' or 'Altitude')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Altitude Group plc (AIM: ALT), the operator of a leading marketplace for personalised products,announces that the Company has been informed of a purchase of ordinary shares of 0.4p each ('Ordinary Shares') in Altitude Group plc by a director of the Company.

Peter Hallett, Non-Executive Chairman, purchased 60,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 56 pence per Ordinary Share on 30 September 2019.

Following this purchase Mr. Hallett is beneficially interested in 364,866 Ordinary Shares representing 0.5% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Altitude Group plc Nichole Stella, Chief Executive Officer Graeme Couturier, Chief Financial Officer Peter Hallett, Non-Executive Chairman Via Instinctif - 020 7457 2020 finnCap ltd 020 7220 0500 Jonny Franklin-Adams (Corporate Finance) Scott Mathieson (Corporate Finance) Richard Chambers (ECM) Instinctif Partners (Financial PR) 020 7457 2020 Matthew Smallwood Chantal Woolcock

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them