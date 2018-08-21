Altium : Announces Final Audited Results 21 August 2018

21 August 2018

Altium Announces Final, Audited Results for the Year to 30 June 2018

Altium Delivers Record Revenue Growth of 26% & Record Growth in Net Profit After Tax of 34%

Sydney, Australia - 21 August 2018 - Electronic design software company Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) has announced its final, audited results for the financial year ended 30 June 2018. Altium achieved record revenue growth of 26% to US$140.2 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2018. Altium expanded profit margins to record levels with a 34% increase in net profit after tax to US$37.5 million. Other highlights include:

● Board and Systems revenue grew 24% to US$108.8 million, with all regions contributing.

● Altium Designer new seats grew by 15% compared to the same period last year.

● The subscription pool for recurring revenue grew by 10% to reach over 37,900.

● China continued its impressive run with 29% revenue growth.

● Octopart furthered momentum delivering 56% growth in revenue.

● TASKING grew revenue by 23%.

● EBITDA margin of 32% (underlying of 35.5%) up from 30% (underlying of 32.3%) compared with last year.

● EPS of 28.86 cents (up 33%).

● Operating cash flow up 35% to US$48.5 million.

● Final dividend of AUD 14 cents with full year dividends up 17%.

The following tables summarise the key financial measures and revenue breakdown for fiscal 2018.

Key Financial Measures FY18 (US$'000s) FY17 (US$'000s) Change % Sales to customers 144,541 113,443 27% Revenue (excluding interest) 140,176 110,865 26% Reported expenses (95,307) (77,611) 23% EBITDA 44,869 33,254 35% EBITDA margin 32.0% 30.0% EBITDA margin (underlying)* 35.5% 32.3% Profit before income tax 39,703 29,472 35% Profit after income tax 37,489 28,077 34% EPS 28.86 21.70 33% Operating cash flow 48,482 35,861 35% Cash and cash equivalents 52,459 44,273 18% Dividend per share (AU cents) 27 23 17%

* The underlying EBITDA margin excludes re-evaluation (due to out-performance related to Octopart), acquisition costs and restructure costs.

Revenue Breakdown FY18 (US'000s) FY17 (US'000s) Change % Worldwide revenue 140,176 110,865 26% Board and Systems (Altium Designer, Circuit Studio, SolidWorks PCB) 108,806 87,635 24% -Americas (US$) 44,760 39,646 13% -EMEA (€) 32,785 25,670 28% -China (US$) 14,406 11,176 29% -Rest of World (US$) 10,882 8,734 25% NEXUS (US$) 4,833 3,761 29% TASKING (US$) 14,525 11,768 23% Octopart (US$) 12,012 7,701 56%

Comments from Altium's CEO Mr Aram Mirkazemi

Altium CEO, Mr Aram Mirkazemi commented: "After six years of consecutive growth and profitability, Altium has delivered its strongest ever performance in FY18. Altium grew its revenue by 26% and its net profit by 34%. We have been strong and potentiating in all markets and across all business units. From China to EMEA and the US, and from TASKING to Octopart, Altium's FY18 performance has been an absolute stand-out."

"Altium's performance in FY18 places the company firmly on track to achieve its 2020 revenue target of US$200 million with strong margin expansion".

Comments from Altium's CFO Mr Joe Bedewi

Altium CFO, Mr Joe Bedewi commented: "Altium has delivered a strong performance across all key financial metrics, reflecting the disciplined execution of our strategy and our growing market. This includes EPS of 28.86 cents (up 33%) and operating cash flow that is up 35% to US$48.5 million. Altium achieved an EBITDA margin of 32.0% for the fiscal year (35.5% on an underlying basis). These results are in line with meeting our EBITDA target for 2020 ".

"Altium Designer licence seats increased by 15% to reach 6,321 licences sold for the full year and Altium's subscription pool for recurring revenue grew by 10% to reach over 37,900 subscribers".

"Altium has continued to expand its direct sales model. This creates a competitive advantage for Altium in the PCB market as we increase the systematization of our direct sales methodology, which will increase margin and support our drive to US$200 million by 2020".

Dividend

The Board has declared an unfranked dividend for the full year AU 14 cents per share, a 17% increase over the full year dividend for the prior year. Key dates for the final dividend are:

Ex-dividend date Monday 3 September 2018 Record date Tuesday 4 September 2018 Payment date Tuesday 25 September 2018

Investor Presentation and Call Details

Altium management will host a conference call on 21 August 2018 at 5pm AEST to discuss the investor presentation (slides to be released separately to the market) and to provide an update of the company's business strategy and financial performance.

Date: 21 August 2018 at 5pm AEST

Dial in Numbers: Australia (toll free) 1800 148 258 Australia (mobile) 1300 157 230 New Zealand 0800 667 018 Hong Kong 800 965 808 USA 1866 586 2813 Canada 1866 837 4489 United Kingdom 08000 569 662 International Dial in: +61 280385271 Attendee Passcode: 6753018

