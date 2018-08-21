Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Altium Limited    ALU   AU000000ALU8

ALTIUM LIMITED (ALU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Altium : Announces Final Audited Results 21 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:22am CEST

21 August 2018

ALTIUM LIMITED ACN 009 568 772

Level 6, Tower B The Zenith

821 Pacific Highway Chatswood 2067

Investor Relations Contact Details:

Kim Besharati

VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Company Secretary

Phone: +1 858 864 1513

Mobile: +1 760 828 3567

Altium Announces Final, Audited Results for the Year to 30 June 2018

Altium Delivers Record Revenue Growth of 26% & Record Growth in Net Profit After Tax of 34%

Sydney, Australia - 21 August 2018 - Electronic design software company Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) has announced its final, audited results for the financial year ended 30 June 2018. Altium achieved record revenue growth of 26% to US$140.2 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2018. Altium expanded profit margins to record levels with a 34% increase in net profit after tax to US$37.5 million. Other highlights include:

  • Board and Systems revenue grew 24% to US$108.8 million, with all regions contributing.

  • Altium Designer new seats grew by 15% compared to the same period last year.

  • The subscription pool for recurring revenue grew by 10% to reach over 37,900.

  • China continued its impressive run with 29% revenue growth.

  • Octopart furthered momentum delivering 56% growth in revenue.

  • TASKING grew revenue by 23%.

  • EBITDA margin of 32% (underlying of 35.5%) up from 30% (underlying of 32.3%) compared with last year.

  • EPS of 28.86 cents (up 33%).

  • Operating cash flow up 35% to US$48.5 million.

  • Final dividend of AUD 14 cents with full year dividends up 17%.

The following tables summarise the key financial measures and revenue breakdown for fiscal 2018.

Key Financial Measures

FY18 (US$'000s)

FY17 (US$'000s)

Change %

Sales to customers

144,541

113,443

27%

Revenue (excluding interest)

140,176

110,865

26%

Reported expenses

(95,307)

(77,611)

23%

EBITDA

44,869

33,254

35%

EBITDA margin

32.0%

30.0%

EBITDA margin (underlying)*

35.5%

32.3%

Profit before income tax

39,703

29,472

35%

Profit after income tax

37,489

28,077

34%

EPS

28.86

21.70

33%

Operating cash flow

48,482

35,861

35%

Cash and cash equivalents

52,459

44,273

18%

Dividend per share (AU cents)

27

23

17%

* The underlying EBITDA margin excludes re-evaluation (due to out-performance related to Octopart), acquisition costs and restructure costs.

Revenue Breakdown

FY18 (US'000s)

FY17 (US'000s)

Change %

Worldwide revenue

140,176

110,865

26%

Board and Systems (Altium Designer, Circuit Studio, SolidWorks PCB)

108,806

87,635

24%

-Americas (US$)

44,760

39,646

13%

-EMEA (€)

32,785

25,670

28%

-China (US$)

14,406

11,176

29%

-Rest of World (US$)

10,882

8,734

25%

NEXUS (US$)

4,833

3,761

29%

TASKING (US$)

14,525

11,768

23%

Octopart (US$)

12,012

7,701

56%

Comments from Altium's CEO Mr Aram Mirkazemi

Altium CEO, Mr Aram Mirkazemi commented: "After six years of consecutive growth and profitability, Altium has delivered its strongest ever performance in FY18. Altium grew its revenue by 26% and its net profit by 34%. We have been strong and potentiating in all markets and across all business units. From China to EMEA and the US, and from TASKING to Octopart, Altium's FY18 performance has been an absolute stand-out."

"Altium's performance in FY18 places the company firmly on track to achieve its 2020 revenue target of US$200 million with strong margin expansion".

Comments from Altium's CFO Mr Joe Bedewi

Altium CFO, Mr Joe Bedewi commented: "Altium has delivered a strong performance across all key financial metrics, reflecting the disciplined execution of our strategy and our growing market. This includes EPS of 28.86 cents (up 33%) and operating cash flow that is up 35% to US$48.5 million. Altium achieved an EBITDA margin of 32.0% for the fiscal year (35.5% on an underlying basis). These results are in line with meeting our EBITDA target for 2020 ".

"Altium Designer licence seats increased by 15% to reach 6,321 licences sold for the full year and Altium's subscription pool for recurring revenue grew by 10% to reach over 37,900 subscribers".

"Altium has continued to expand its direct sales model. This creates a competitive advantage for Altium in the PCB market as we increase the systematization of our direct sales methodology, which will increase margin and support our drive to US$200 million by 2020".

Dividend

The Board has declared an unfranked dividend for the full year AU 14 cents per share, a 17% increase over the full year dividend for the prior year. Key dates for the final dividend are:

Ex-dividend date

Monday 3 September 2018

Record date

Tuesday 4 September 2018

Payment date

Tuesday 25 September 2018

Investor Presentation and Call Details

Altium management will host a conference call on 21 August 2018 at 5pm AEST to discuss the investor presentation (slides to be released separately to the market) and to provide an update of the company's business strategy and financial performance.

Date: 21 August 2018 at 5pm AEST

Dial in Numbers:

Australia (toll free)

1800 148 258

Australia (mobile)

1300 157 230

New Zealand

0800 667 018

Hong Kong

800 965 808

USA

1866 586 2813

Canada

1866 837 4489

United Kingdom

08000 569 662

International Dial in:

+61 280385271

Attendee Passcode:

6753018

Investor Relations contact details:

Kim Besharati - VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs (US based)

Ph:+1 858 864 1513

Mobile: +1 760 828 3567

Alison Raffin - Company Secretary (Australia based) Ph:+61 2 9410 1005

ENDS

About Altium

Altium Limited (ASX: ALU) is an Australian multinational software corporation that focuses on electronics design systems for 3D PCB design and embedded system development. Altium products are found everywhere from world leading electronic design teams to the grassroots electronic design community. With a unique range of technologies Altium helps organisations and design communities to innovate, collaborate and create connected products while remaining ontime and onbudget. Products provided are Altium Designer®, Altium Vault®, CircuitStudio®, CircuitMaker®, the TASKING® range of embedded software compilers and Octopart® the search engine for electronic components and industrial products. Founded in 1985, Altium has offices worldwide, with US locations in San Diego , New York and Boston, European locations in Munich, Karlsruhe, Amersfoort, Kiev and Zug and Asia Pacific locations in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney. For more information, visitwww.altium.com. You can also follow and engage with Altium via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Altium Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTIUM LIMITED
11:22aALTIUM : Announces Final Audited Results 21 August 2018
PU
11:22aALTIUM : 2018 Full Year Dividend Announcement
PU
06/29ALTIUM : Sponsors Seven Teams at the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition
AQ
06/28ALTIUM : Sponsors Seven Teams at the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition
AQ
06/06GLOBAL PCB DESIGN SOFTWARE MARKET - : KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THIS REPORT: Ment..
AQ
03/19PRINTED CIRCUIT BORARD (PCB) DESIGN : Global Printed Circuit Borard (PCB) Desig..
AQ
03/02ALTIUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/28ALTIUM : Establishes direct sales & support channel in spain and italy
AQ
02/19ALTIUM : Performs But Valuation A Sticking Point
AQ
02/19ALTIUM : Announces Results for Half Year to 31 Dec 2017
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Altium Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 178 M
EBIT 2018 54,1 M
Net income 2018 48,9 M
Finance 2018 53,1 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 57,72
P/E ratio 2019 45,19
EV / Sales 2018 15,5x
EV / Sales 2019 13,1x
Capitalization 2 803 M
Chart ALTIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aram Mirkazemi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Samuel Scott Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
Ted Pawela Chief Operating Officer
Joseph G. Bedewi Chief Financial Officer
Sergiy Kostinsky Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTIUM LIMITED62.65%2 063
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.77%824 947
RED HAT16.69%24 859
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC71.90%18 258
CITRIX SYSTEMS25.98%15 039
SPLUNK INC24.83%14 995
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.