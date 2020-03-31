Altium : Launches Altium Stories

Log in
03/31/2020

Altium, LLC has launched a new short film series, “Altium Stories,” where inventors, engineers, and founders showcase the amazing electronics innovations that are shaping the world around us.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005739/en/

“These 5-10 minute short films showcase the future of technology, and the people who make this technology come to life,” said Masha Petrova, VP of Brand Marketing at Altium. “Our stories explore everything from deep-sea robots, to wacky musical instruments you didn't know existed, to the mind of a famous hardware hacker. We are giving viewers a glimpse - not just into the new technology - but really into what’s in store for humanity as a whole.”

At the center of any electronic product is the Printed Circuit Board (PCB). Much like the central nervous system is essential to human life, the PCB is essential for bringing “life” to any electronics-based device. From your coffee maker to your smartphone; from lights-out manufacturing factory to tiny temperature sensor mounted onboard the Falcon rocket; all of these technologies require a printed circuit board to function.

Designing these boards can range from simple to extremely complex. Altium’s mission is to provide easy-to-use, modern, and powerful electronics design software that enables anyone - from inventor to an engineer working at a large enterprise - to design circuit boards of any complexity.

“Altium has amazing customers who are literally changing the world with their innovative products,” said Ted Pawela, COO of Altium. “Altium Stories is our way of shining a spotlight on our users and giving them an opportunity to share the story of how they actually did it.”

To watch Altium Stories, visit Youtube.com/AltiumStories and subscribe, or follow #altiumstories on social media.

ABOUT ALTIUM

Altium LLC (ASX:ALU), a global software company based in San Diego, California, is accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

The growing demand for smart and connected products is driving advancements in electronics technology. Design trends are demonstrating the need for minimizing power, reducing package size and energy consumption, and prioritizing high-speed design. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers, from idea to board. Users are at the center of Altium’s R&D and business operations. With its unique Business-to-User approach, Altium is focused on developing software that is easy to use and implement, with solutions that enable innovation and deliver industry-leading user productivity.

Products include Altium Designer®, Altium Concord Pro™, Altium 365®, Altium NEXUS®, CircuitMaker®, CircuitStudio®, Octopart®, and TASKING®. To learn more about Altium, visit www.altium.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
