Altius Minerals : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Attributable Royalty Revenue of Approximately $19.1 million

Date: 17-Oct-2019 Ticker Symbol: ALS.TSX

Altius Reports Third Quarter 2019 Attributable Royalty Revenue of Approximately $19.1 million

St. John's - (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius" or "the Corporation") reports attributable royalty revenue1 of approximately $19.1 million ($0.45 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This compares to revenues of $17.1 million ($0.40 per share) generated in the comparable quarter last year, and $19.5 million ($0.46 per share) during the prior quarter. On a year-to-date basis, royalty revenue of $60.5 million ($1.41 per share) compares to $49.5 million ($1.14 per share) in the comparable period last year.

Base metal revenue contributed 41.3% of total royalty revenue, with Chapada benefiting from the timing of carryover of sales from Q2. Iron ore revenue accounted for approximately 19.8% of the total, and was higher than the previous quarter as Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC") pass-through of Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") related royalties and dividends benefited from strong pricing for high quality iron ore products. Potash revenues accounted for 19.5% of the total revenues. These were lower than during the prior quarter and in Q3 2018 as abnormally poor weather

during the North American planting season resulted in demand weakness and lower prices.Electrical (thermal) coal accounted for 13.7% of total royalty revenue and was down relative to comparable periods mainly due to planned and unplanned maintenance and technical issues at the Genesee Mine, which have since been resolved. Metallurgical (steelmaking) coal accounted for 3.6% of royalty revenue and was lower than the prior quarter reflecting both volume reductions and a decline in metallurgical coal prices. The Corporation is maintaining its previously released royalty revenue guidance of $77 - $81 million for the year.

Other noteworthy royalty developments during and subsequent to the quarter included:

Altius Renewable Royalties ("ARR") received its first major renewable energy project royalty subsequent to quarter end, when Tri Global Energy ("TGE") announced that it had reached an agreement to sell the 360 MW, development stage Canyon Wind project in Texas to a private investment company. This sale to an operator triggered the creation of a 3% gross revenue royalty in favour of ARR under its portfolio-based royalty financing agreement with TGE. The portfolio of TGE wind energy development projects subject to potential royalties now totals 1,475 MW.

portfolio-based royalty financing agreement with TGE. The portfolio of TGE wind energy development projects subject to potential royalties now totals 1,475 MW. Excelsior Mining Corp. announced completion of construction at its new Gunnison ISL copper operation and commenced wet commissioning of its operations while it awaits the receipts of official permits to begin mining. First production is expected by the end of 2019. Altius holds a 1.625% gross sales royalty on the Gunnison mine.

Nutrien Ltd. and The Mosaic Company, operators of Altius's potash royalty mines, have both announced production curtailments during Q4 2019 in response to inventory build-ups during a demand slowdown in potash markets, which is expected to be short-term. Both operators have affirmed a positive outlook for potash demand in 2020, as well as for medium to long term potash fundamentals.

build-ups during a demand slowdown in potash markets, which is expected to be short-term. Both operators have affirmed a positive outlook for potash demand in 2020, as well as for medium to long term potash fundamentals. Iron ore prices have retreated from elevated levels earlier this year but remain strong, particularly for high grade products such as those produced by IOC. Recent media reports have also indicated that Rio Tinto, majority owner of IOC, has decided to no longer pursue the sale of the company. If accurate, this removes an uncertainty that has been previously noted by LIORC as a key reason to withhold cash flows that would otherwise flow through as shareholder dividends.

Lundin Mining Corporation released an updated technical report for the Chapada mine that confirmed the strong resource growth that former owner Yamana Gold Inc. reported during the last three years. Lundin also announced that it is actively advancing options for mine and plant expansion while carrying out an aggressive concurrent exploration program, with results to be incorporated into any expansion plans.