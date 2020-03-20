Log in
ALTO VENTURES LTD.

ALTO VENTURES LTD.

(ATV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
Alto Ventures : Spinout Dividend

03/20/2020 | 08:35pm EDT
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, B.C., March 20, 2020. Alto Ventures Ltd. (ATV: TSX-V) ('Alto' or the 'Company') announces that, further to its news release of March 19, 2020 (the 'March 6 Release'), the Company has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') that it will not allow a record date to be set for a dividend when the payment of the dividend remains dependent upon certain conditions.

Thus, as the dividend of shares of Empress Royalty Corp. proposed by Alto (the 'Dividend') remains subject to conditions, including completion of the merger of Alto and Empress Resources Corp., the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive the Dividend will not be March 27, 2020. Instead the record date will be set in accordance with Exchange policies once the conditions to paying the dividend have been satisfied.

About Alto Ventures Ltd

Alto Ventures Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of highly prospective Canadian gold properties. The Company is active in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Company is focused on the gold and base metals potential of the highly prospective but relatively under-explored Oxford Lake property.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.altoventures.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Richard J. Mazur, P. Geo.,
CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Mike Koziol,
President and Director
ALTO VENTURES LTD.
Unit 7 -- 1351C Kelly Lake Rd
Sudbury, ON., P3E 5P5
Tel: 705-522-6372
Fax: 705-522-8856
Email:

Rick Mazur,
CEO and Director
ALTO VENTURES LTD.
Suite 615-800 W. Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6
Tel: 604-689-2599
Fax: 604-689-3609
Email:

Disclaimer

Alto Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 00:34:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Mazur Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Marian Koziol President & Director
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
David John Cowan Director
Gary F. Zak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTO VENTURES LTD.-20.00%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.94%33 710
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.23%28 650
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 084
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.42%11 178
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-26.05%10 080
