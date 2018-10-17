Altona Energy : Result of General Meeting

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona" or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting

Altona (AIM:ANR) is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Accordingly, the share capital of the Company will be subject to a Capital Re-organisation.

The Company can confirm it has been issued with a new ISIN, GB00BFZNKV91, and application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is anticipated that Admission will be effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 18 October 2018.

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 1,558,956 New Ordinary Shares of 10p each. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 1,558,956 New Ordinary Shares.

Unless otherwise stated, defined terms in this announcement not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning as is ascribed to them in the circular posted to shareholders on 2 October 2018.

