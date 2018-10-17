Log in
ALTONA ENERGY PLC
Altona Energy : Result of General Meeting

10/17/2018 | 02:13pm CEST
RNS Number : 3572E
Altona Energy PLC
17 October 2018

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona" or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting

Altona (AIM:ANR) is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Accordingly, the share capital of the Company will be subject to a Capital Re-organisation.

The Company can confirm it has been issued with a new ISIN, GB00BFZNKV91, and application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is anticipated that Admission will be effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 18 October 2018.

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 1,558,956 New Ordinary Shares of 10p each. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 1,558,956 New Ordinary Shares.

Unless otherwise stated, defined terms in this announcement not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning as is ascribed to them in the circular posted to shareholders on 2 October 2018.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.comor contact:

Altona Energy plc

Nicholas Lyth, Chief Executive Officer

+44 7769 906 686

Northland Capital Partners Ltd (Nomad and Broker)

Matthew Johnson / Gerry Beaney / Jamie Spotswood

(Corporate Finance)

Isabella Pierre (Corporate Broking)

+44 20 3861 6625


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ROMFKODKDBDDPKD

Disclaimer

Altona Energy plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 12:12:11 UTC
