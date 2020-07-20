Mexico courts companies to lure business from Asia under new trade deal

(Adds minister's comments, details)
MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico has spoken to a host
of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to
lure business from Asia to capitalize on a new North American
trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) took effect
at the beginning of this month and replaced its
quarter-century-old predecessor as the coronavirus pandemic
wallops the global economy and international trade.
"In steel we see the biggest opportunity," Graciela Marquez,
a Harvard-trained economist, told Reuters in an interview. "We
want to show these companies the opportunities that open up with
this increase in regional content requirements."
Marquez said the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador has held talks with foreign steelmakers, including South
Korea's POSCO, Japan's Nippon Steel Corp
and Mitsubishi Corp and Ternium, about investing
in Mexico to produce steel for the auto sector.
(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Tom Brown)