Altos Hornos de Mexico SAB de CV

ALTOS HORNOS DE MEXICO SAB DE CV

(AHMSA *)
Mexico courts companies to lure business from Asia under new trade deal

07/20/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

(Adds minister's comments, details)

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico has spoken to a host of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to lure business from Asia to capitalize on a new North American trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) took effect at the beginning of this month and replaced its quarter-century-old predecessor as the coronavirus pandemic wallops the global economy and international trade.

"In steel we see the biggest opportunity," Graciela Marquez, a Harvard-trained economist, told Reuters in an interview. "We want to show these companies the opportunities that open up with this increase in regional content requirements."

Marquez said the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held talks with foreign steelmakers, including South Korea's POSCO, Japan's Nippon Steel Corp and Mitsubishi Corp and Ternium, about investing in Mexico to produce steel for the auto sector. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTOS HORNOS DE MEXICO SAB DE CV 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
J TRUST CO., LTD. 1.11% 273 End-of-day quote.-36.36%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.24% 2309.5 End-of-day quote.-20.36%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -1.05% 1037 End-of-day quote.-37.30%
POSCO 0.54% 187500 End-of-day quote.-20.72%
TERNIUM S.A. -1.22% 14.56 Delayed Quote.-33.00%
