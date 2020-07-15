Returned of tainted Pemex boss spells trouble for Mexico's old elite

MEXICO CITY, July 15 (Reuters) - Once a rising star of
Mexican politics, Emilio Lozoya could trigger a precipitous fall
from grace of former colleagues if he returns to spill the beans
on alleged corruption inside the government of the country's
last president, Enrique Pena Nieto.
Lozoya, who is being extradited from Spain to Mexico, is
expected home this week to face a series of corruption charges
dating back to his 2012-16 tenure at the helm of struggling
Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex.
Once vaunted as a possible foreign minister, the 45-year-old
Lozoya has become a key piece in President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador's plan to expose corruption in and around the government
he took over from Pena Nieto in December 2018.
Scion of a political family and former grandee of the annual
World Economic Forum in Davos, Lozoya has agreed to inform
Mexican authorities about what went on during the government of
Pena Nieto, Lopez Obrador told reporters this week.
"We're going to get this all out and make it public," the
president told a regular news conference on Monday.
Lopez Obrador has identified corruption as the source of
Mexico's principal ills, from surging gang violence to
widespread poverty and chronic inequality and weak growth.
Aside from making the eradication of corruption his top
objective, the president has used corruption to keep a steady
barrage of fire trained on the opposition, which hopes to
recapture the lower house of Congress in mid-term elections next
year.
Lozoya, whom Mexican prosecutors accuse of money laundering
and taking bribes from scandal-hit Brazilian construction firm
Odebrecht, was one of the closest aides to Pena Nieto, who
governed Mexico for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).
POLITICAL CALCULUS
According to prosecutors, in March 2012 Lozoya solicited and
obtained funds from Odebrecht for the PRI presidential campaign,
which Pena Nieto won that July, defeating Lopez Obrador.
In exchange, Lozoya awarded contracts to the Brazilian firm
as boss of Pemex and also took money in exchange for contracts
from Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, they contend.
Lozoya used that money to purchase properties, they say.
Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes in Mexico. The bosses
of Altos Hornos have denied wrongdoing.
Additionally, prosecutors contend that while at Pemex,
Lozoya spent some $450 million renovating and acquiring an
out-of-service fertilizer plant from Altos Hornos de Mexico.
Lozoya, who was arrested in the southern Spanish city of
Malaga in February, has denied any wrongdoing.
Lawyers for Lozoya, a onetime director and head of Latin
America for the World Economic Forum, have said he always acted
under the orders of president Pena Nieto.
Pena Nieto has repeatedly denied any allegations of
wrongdoing, as has the former president's influential finance
minister, Luis Videgaray, who is now based in the United States.
Mexican media have been awash with speculation that Lozoya
will make damaging revelations about his former colleagues in
order to reduce any possible criminal sentence.
Lopez Obrador has been reluctant to point the finger
directly at Pena Nieto. But the veteran leftist has suggested
that Pena Nieto's landmark 2013-14 liberalization of the energy
market, which Lopez Obrador strongly opposed, was tainted by
corruption.
The reform ended Pemex's 75-year state monopoly on oil
production and exploration, and was backed by much of the
opposition, in particular the center-right National Action Party
(PAN), which remains the strongest opposition force.
Revelations damaging to the PAN could hurt the party's
chances in the next year's mid-term elections.
"My impression is the president aims to use Lozoya to hit
the PAN," said Agustin Basave, a former leader of the
center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution. "He wants to
weaken the opposition party that's in the best shape."
