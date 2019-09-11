Log in
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP

(AIMC)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference
GL
07/25ALTRA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Altra Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
GL
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference

09/11/2019

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that management will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial, global manufacturer and supplier of electromechanical power transmission, motion control and automation products, including highly engineered power transmission, motion control and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,300 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-G

Contact:

Christian Storch                                                                                                                    
Chief Financial Officer                                                                                                  
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.                                                                       
781-917-0541                                                                                     
Email: christian.storch@altramotion.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 866 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 1 335 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 1 784 M
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,25  $
Last Close Price 27,65  $
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl Richard Christenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Edmund M. Carpenter Lead Independent Director
Larry P. McPherson Independent Director
James H. Woodward Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP9.94%1 784
NORDSON CORPORATION19.25%8 357
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 212
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-6.80%3 957
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.82%3 522
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP54.41%3 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
