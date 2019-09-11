Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp . (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that management will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com . A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial, global manufacturer and supplier of electromechanical power transmission, motion control and automation products, including highly engineered power transmission, motion control and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,300 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-G