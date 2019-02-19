Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Altran Technologies    ALT   FR0000034639

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES

(ALT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 01:31am EST
Press release

 
 
19 February 2019
 

 

 

Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor leader

Altran to provide 3G, 4G, 5G engineering services for
next-gen, derivative and legacy ICs

Altran, global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), today announces it has won a multi-year deal worth USD 65 Million to provide chip design and software development and maintenance services to one the world's largest semiconductor companies.

Included in this award, Altran will continue maintaining legacy embedded software for standalone 3G/4G modems used today in phones, laptops, cars and a large number of M2M (machine-to-machine) and embedded modules. Altran will also provide very-large-scale integration (VLSI) services for 5G modem chipsets and will assume complete ownership for end-to-end delivery of customer scaling and derivative platforms.

The deal is expected to run for a period of three years with a cumulative revenue potential of USD 65 Million. Altran will leverage its large presence and client engineering centers in Asia and Europe for delivering services for derivative and legacy products, spanning development, customization, test and support across vertical markets targeted by the client.

"The combined domain expertise, experience and scale of Aricent, Altran and GlobalEdge, together with a deep understanding of the client's platforms and target verticals, enable us to deliver a breadth and quality of service unmatched by other engineering service providers," said Scott Houghton, Group Senior Vice-President, Semiconductor & Electronics of Altran. "We are nearing self sufficiency in end-to-end delivery of legacy and derivative platforms, and supporting innovation of their next-generation products."

About Altran
Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 46,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com

Contact
Stéphanie Bia
Group Senior Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 72 01
stephanie.bia@altran.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
01:31aALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconduc..
GL
02/14ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran and frog design strengthen footprint in Europe
GL
01/28EUROPE : Big losses for European stocks as Caterpillar, China disappoint
RE
01/28ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Information on a cyber attack
AQ
01/23ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran forms a new research & innovation institute for urb..
GL
2018ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : collaborates with Wirepas to develop Location Based Servic..
AQ
2018ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : collaborates with Wirepas to develop Location Based Servic..
AQ
2018ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran collaborates with Wirepas to develop Location Based..
AQ
2018ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran collaborates with Wirepas to develop Location Based..
GL
2018ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran appoints Stéphanie Bia as Group SVP Communications ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 898 M
EBIT 2018 262 M
Net income 2018 87,6 M
Debt 2018 1 519 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 20,72
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 2 069 M
Chart ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Altran Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,6 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominique Cerutti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albin Jacquemont Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Williams Director-Group Technical
Gilles Rigal Director
Thomas de Villeneuve Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES14.92%2 242
WORLDPAY INC15.44%27 537
CINTAS CORPORATION21.31%21 305
LG CORP--.--%11 729
INTERTEK GROUP7.96%10 796
UNITED RENTALS31.53%10 734
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.