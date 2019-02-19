ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor leader

Press release



19 February 2019









Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor leader

Altran to provide 3G, 4G, 5G engineering services for

next-gen, derivative and legacy ICs

Altran, global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), today announces it has won a multi-year deal worth USD 65 Million to provide chip design and software development and maintenance services to one the world's largest semiconductor companies.

Included in this award, Altran will continue maintaining legacy embedded software for standalone 3G/4G modems used today in phones, laptops, cars and a large number of M2M (machine-to-machine) and embedded modules. Altran will also provide very-large-scale integration (VLSI) services for 5G modem chipsets and will assume complete ownership for end-to-end delivery of customer scaling and derivative platforms.

The deal is expected to run for a period of three years with a cumulative revenue potential of USD 65 Million. Altran will leverage its large presence and client engineering centers in Asia and Europe for delivering services for derivative and legacy products, spanning development, customization, test and support across vertical markets targeted by the client.

"The combined domain expertise, experience and scale of Aricent, Altran and GlobalEdge, together with a deep understanding of the client's platforms and target verticals, enable us to deliver a breadth and quality of service unmatched by other engineering service providers," said Scott Houghton, Group Senior Vice-President, Semiconductor & Electronics of Altran. "We are nearing self sufficiency in end-to-end delivery of legacy and derivative platforms, and supporting innovation of their next-generation products."

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 46,000 employees in more than 30 countries. www.altran.com

