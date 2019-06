Capgemini said it would offer 14 euros per Altran share and added its board and the one of Altran had unanimously recommended and approved the proposed transaction which is expected to be completed by 2023.

The combination of the two companies aims at creating a group with annual revenues of 17 billion euros and more than 250,000 employees.

A public offer launch is subject to customary regulatory approvals, the companies said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)