Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Altran Technologies    ALT   FR0000034639

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES

(ALT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Altran Technologies : INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:30am EDT

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2019

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
05:30aALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Interim financial report 30 june 2019
GL
01:30aHALF YEAR RESULTS 2019 : Solid growth and strong operating performance
AQ
08/20ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Network Rail awards contract to support the delivery of wo..
AQ
08/12ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : A new milestone has been reached for the proposed acquisit..
GL
07/19Activist hedge fund Elliott trims stake in UK's Whitbread
RE
07/17Activist hedge fund Elliott takes stake in UK's Saga
RE
07/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Gilead, AB Inbev, Boeing
07/03CAPGEMINI : holds 11.43% of Altran's share capital
AQ
06/28Design Services Market Trends, Size, Growth And Forecasts Strategies
AQ
06/27ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : and Lenovo Demonstrate Orchestration of 5G gNB Solutions B..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 249 M
EBIT 2019 403 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Debt 2019 1 337 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 3 680 M
Chart ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Altran Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,91  €
Last Close Price 14,50  €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominique Cerutti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albin Jacquemont Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Williams Director-Group Technical
Gilles Rigal Director
Thomas de Villeneuve Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES107.00%4 058
CINTAS CORPORATION57.16%27 058
TELEPERFORMANCE44.99%13 071
EDENRED37.65%11 856
INTERTEK GROUP16.96%11 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.63%10 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group