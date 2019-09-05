Log in
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Altran Technologies
ALT
FR0000034639
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
(ALT)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Tradegate -
09/05 05:51:39 am
14.508
EUR
+0.06%
05:30a
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
: Interim financial report 30 june 2019
GL
01:30a
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2019
: Solid growth and strong operating performance
AQ
08/20
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
: Network Rail awards contract to support the delivery of workbank
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Altran Technologies : INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2019
0
09/05/2019 | 05:30am EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2019
Latest news on ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
05:30a
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
: Interim financial report 30 june 2019
GL
01:30a
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2019
: Solid growth and strong operating performance
AQ
08/20
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
: Network Rail awards contract to support the delivery of wo..
AQ
08/12
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
: A new milestone has been reached for the proposed acquisit..
GL
07/19
Activist hedge fund Elliott trims stake in UK's Whitbread
RE
07/17
Activist hedge fund Elliott takes stake in UK's Saga
RE
07/15
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Facebook, Gilead, AB Inbev, Boeing
07/03
CAPGEMINI
: holds 11.43% of Altran's share capital
AQ
06/28
Design Services Market Trends, Size, Growth And Forecasts Strategies
AQ
06/27
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
: and Lenovo Demonstrate Orchestration of 5G gNB Solutions B..
AQ
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019
3 249 M
EBIT 2019
403 M
Net income 2019
166 M
Debt 2019
1 337 M
Yield 2019
1,60%
P/E ratio 2019
22,2x
P/E ratio 2020
17,6x
EV / Sales2019
1,54x
EV / Sales2020
1,42x
Capitalization
3 680 M
More Financials
Chart ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
13,91 €
Last Close Price
14,50 €
Spread / Highest target
17,2%
Spread / Average Target
-4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,1%
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Dominique Cerutti
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albin Jacquemont
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Williams
Director-Group Technical
Gilles Rigal
Director
Thomas de Villeneuve
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
107.00%
4 058
CINTAS CORPORATION
57.16%
27 058
TELEPERFORMANCE
44.99%
13 071
EDENRED
37.65%
11 856
INTERTEK GROUP
16.96%
11 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA
23.63%
10 835
More Results
