Altran Technologies : expands European Data Science and AI capabilities

06/11/2019 | 11:36am EDT
Press Release
11 June 2019
 

Altran expands European Data Science and AI capabilities

Tessella strengthens European footprint

Altran, global leader in engineering and ER&D services, has established dedicated Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) teams in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Germany to respond to growing client demand for data analytics talent. The teams will operate as part of Tessella, Altran World Class Center for Analytics, adding to existing operations in North America, the UK and Netherlands.

Pascal Brier, Executive Vice-President, Strategy, Technology & Innovation of Altran, said: “The data science and AI revolution offer our clients extraordinary opportunities to develop new disruptive digital services and become digital businesses. Delivering high value client services is a key part of Altran’s ‘The High Road, Altran 2022’ strategy and Altran’s enhanced European market presence enables us to meet our clients’ expectations by delivering outstanding data science and analytics services.”

Altran acquired Tessella in December 2015 under its strategic plan to elevate its service model and expand its footprint in key industries and geographies.

Over the last forty years, Tessella has partnered with some of the world’s leading organizations to meet their most ambitious goals. This work has a real impact: saving lives by reducing the time to predict the spread of infectious diseases from 3 years to 3 weeks, enabling manufacturers to overcome complex interconnected sources of product variability when commissioning new manufacturing processes, helping ship operators reduce their overall ownership costs, reduce CO2 emissions and maximize fuel efficiency.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D). The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 35 years, the company has provided expertise in Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Rail, Infra & Transport, Energy, Industrial & Consumer, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductor, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with some 47,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

Contact
Stéphanie Bia
Group Senior Vice-President Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: + 33 (0)1 46 41 72 01
stephanie.bia@altran.com

Attachment

