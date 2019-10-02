Altran Technologies : opens advanced networking center in US to help clients accelerate transition to 5G

Press Release





Altran opens advanced networking center in US to help clients accelerate transition to 5G

PARIS / NEW-YORK - October 2nd, 2019 - Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, today announced a major initiative in advanced networking capabilities to help clients accelerate their journey to 5G and virtualization. This investment includes the launch of a communications and advanced networking center in the company’s new Manhattan office, the hiring of additional experts in 5G and related technologies, and the development of new software frameworks and platforms to enable the products and services of tomorrow.

The new North America initiative will build on the company’s deep, market-leading expertise in communications and networking, which it expanded through the 2018 acquisition of Aricent.

An extension of Altran’s existing World Class Center for Advanced Networks based in Europe, the US-based center will offer consulting and integration services for communications service providers (CSPs) and network equipment providers (NEPs) to build next-gen communications solutions with clear business cases, design-focused journey maps and best-of-breed products and services. It will also serve clients in many other industries, including software, manufacturing, automotive and life sciences. Through the creation of private 5G networks and other digital R&D services, it will help them develop new use cases and monetize new services.

“The rollout of 5G is a game changer requiring robust, cost-effective software frameworks and platforms to power the next generation of wireless solutions for IoT, mixed-reality and autonomous vehicle applications. Altran is uniquely positioned to provide the necessary consulting and integration services, and this investment will ensure we remain at the absolute leading edge,” said Pascal Brier, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Technology and Innovation at Altran. “By partnering with us, NEPs, CSPs and companies from all industries will be better prepared to tackle the challenges created by virtualized environments and drive the next wave of communications-enabled digital transformation.”

The new US-based center will offer services in the areas of 5G, network virtualization, native cloud network development and open source integration. Specific offerings will include:

Business Case Development Services: Targeted industries, use case and business requirements

Targeted industries, use case and business requirements Rapid Deployment of New Services: Digital design services, technical architecture and requirements and automated deployment

Digital design services, technical architecture and requirements and automated deployment IoT Solutioning: Data aggregation and rationalization, cognitive processing and enterprise application enablement

Data aggregation and rationalization, cognitive processing and enterprise application enablement Agile Networks: Automated operations, converged multi-service and software-defined/virtualized from edge to core

Automated operations, converged multi-service and software-defined/virtualized from edge to core Modern Operations: Service-organized operations, closed-loop OSSs and the ability to leverage RPA solutions

Service-organized operations, closed-loop OSSs and the ability to leverage RPA solutions Best-of-Breed Solutions: A multi-vendor ecosystem, micro services-designed applications and integrated program and vendor management

A multi-vendor ecosystem, micro services-designed applications and integrated program and vendor management End-to-End Enterprise Integration: Intelligent workflow design, application integration, deployment and operations

Altran’s World Class Centers offer clients premium design services, leading-edge technology expertise and innovative business models that scale while still using their core domains. For more information on Altran’s World Class Center for Advanced Networks, please visit: https://www.altran.com/uk/en/world-class-centers/advanced-networks/.

