Altri    ALTR   PTALT0AE0002

ALTRI (ALTR)
News

Altri : SGPS, S.A. announces qualifying holdings of JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

10/01/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Rua do General Norton de Matos, 68 - R/C, Oporto

Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto

Sole registration and tax number 507 172 086

ANNOUNCEMENT

Under the terms and for the purposes of Article 17 (1) of the Portuguese Securities Code, Altri, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that it has received on October 1, 2018 the following notice from JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

Oporto, October 1, 2018

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Altri SGPS SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 17:56:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 768 M
EBIT 2018 235 M
Net income 2018 161 M
Debt 2018 320 M
Yield 2018 4,24%
P/E ratio 2018 11,01
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 1 694 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Laurentina da Silva Martins Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRI59.74%1 965
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ30.45%20 927
STORA ENSO OYJ24.62%15 128
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%10 231
OJI HOLDINGS CORP8.55%7 362
KLABIN SA4.93%6 250
